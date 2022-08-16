"Here is my prediction: Trump will never testify under oath; meantime keeps gaslighting, lying and trying to run out the clock" - Martina Navratilova hits out at former US President Donald Trump

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has come out in criticism of Donald Trump after the FBI's (Federal Bureau of Investigation) inspection of the former president's home. The FBI recently searched Trump's Florida house under the suspicion of him retaining government documents even after serving his term.

According to a search warrant report from the FBI, the agents got hold of a few top secret documents which were supposed to be returned by the former president at the end of his term. Soon after the revelation, the 76-year-old invoked the fifth amendment of the US Constitution, which gave him the right to remain silent during the investigation.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner, who has always been vocal about various political and social issues, took to Twitter yesterday to voice her opinion on the ongoing investigation of the businessman-turned-politician.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @suebutcher @RonFilipkowski Here is my prediction- trump will never testify under oath - he pleads the 5th in civil court and never takes the stand in criminal court- because that would surely be the end of him. And meantime keeps gaslighting, lying and trying to run out the clock @suebutcher @RonFilipkowski Here is my prediction- trump will never testify under oath - he pleads the 5th in civil court and never takes the stand in criminal court- because that would surely be the end of him. And meantime keeps gaslighting, lying and trying to run out the clock

The 65-year-old predicted that Trump would never confess to any of his crimes, since he knew it would be the end of him if he did. Instead, she was of the opinion that, by invoking the fifth amendment, Trump will continue fooling people.

"And this is just f**king ridiculous"- Martina Navratilova furious at the appointment of a male as Scotland's first period dignity officer

An enraged Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to slam the decision to appoint a male as Scotland's first period dignity officer. Scotland became the first nation in the world on Monday to enshrine the right to free period products in law.

Formerly a personal trainer, Jason Grant was appointed to the role in the Tay region. The move has since caused massive outrage from all over the world. In addition to advocating for free sanitary products in schools and colleges, Grant will also speak about menopause-related topics.

Martina Navratilova took to Twitter today to express her displeasure, remarking that the idea was "f**king ridiculous."

"And this is just f**king ridiculous," Navratilova wrote.

Furthermore, the tennis legend responded to another user by continuing to take a blunt approach, noting that the idea of a man telling women how to go about their periods was simply "absurd."

"Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever?!? This is absurd."

However, Grant remains unperturbed by all the criticism hovering around him. While speaking to The Courier on the occasion of his appointment, he declared that he was chosen for the role only because he was the "best person for the job."

"I was chosen as the best person for the job and for me, it’s irrespective of gender. Having a guy can’t be a bad thing – it grabs the headlines, but that’s not the reason I was put into post!" Grant said.

