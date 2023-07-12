What is the Utah Treasure Hunt? Latest hints, including 'Back To The Future,' revealed

The 2023 Utah treasure hunt still has people racking their brains over a set of heavily cryptic clues for a chance to win $25,000. Anyone or any group is free to participate in this exciting treasure hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline. The treasure is hidden in a secret location in Utah and those who decipher the clues first get the directions to the elusive place.

This year's fourth annual Utah Treasure Hunt, which began on May 26, is the longest-running hunt in the event's history, lasting for over a month and stumping those trying to figure it out. For comparison, last year's Utah Treasure Hunt lasted only a mere 8 days after the release of the first clue. This led the organizers to increase the difficulty level of this year's event along with making it "AI proof".

The official Logo of the Utah Treasure Hunt

Just like every year, this year too, the treasure hunt is centered around a poem. Inside the poem are hidden clues, which the participant can use to get closer to their destination. Hints have been revealed on their website, Instagram, and via E-mail.

The latest set of clues involves a reference to the iconic film, Back to the Future.

The official website for the Utah Treasure Hunt contains 17 hints about the location of the chest. Over the last few weeks, John Maxim and David Cline have been dropping hints about the mysterious location on social media. The website will only be updated on the hints two days after they have been posted.

Clues for this year's Utah Treasure Hunt

Here is the poem that this year's Utah Treasure Hunt revolves around:

The mysterious cryptic poem (Image via Twitter/@KSL_AlexCabrero)

Here are the 17 hints for the Utah Treasure Hunt, present on the website at the time of writing:

Hint 1: The Utah Treasure Hunt Boundaries:

The area where the treasure of the Utah Treasure Hunt is hidden (Image via Twitter/@KSL_AlexCabrero)

Hint 2: "We didn't hide the chest in the snow. So if you find yourself slogging up a trail still covered in snow, you are in the wrong location."

"On the 6th line of the poem, the word HOUR has multiple meanings. One of which is the chest, is hidden approximately 60 feet off the path. We paced it, so it's not scientific. Plus or minus a few feet."

"The chest is not inside a cabin, shed or any kind of structure. A lot of people have asked us this. The chest is hanging out in nature, waiting for you to find it."

"The entire hunt takes place within the boundaries. Many people have asked if the chest is inside the boundaries, but other clues in the poem are not. The entire poem takes place within these boundaries."

"The entire hunt takes place within the boundaries. Many people have asked if the chest is inside the boundaries, but other clues in the poem are not. The entire poem takes place within these boundaries." Hint 6: The treasure is not in the Galena Soo'nkahni Preserve.

The Utah Treasure Hunt does not include the Galena Soo'nkahni Preserve due to reports of Bear traps (Image via Instagram/@onthejohn)

Hint 7: "As we head into the weekend, we'd like to travel through time and recommend a movie that's not only a timeless classic but will help you on your quest. We invite you to revisit one of the few perfect films ever made, 'Back to the Future.'"

Back to The Future (Image via Twitter/@landofthe80s)

Hint 8: "The line in the poem that says, 'Crack open the books,' is not referring to any particular books. It is just trying to convey that to find the chest, some research is going to need to be done."

"The line in the poem that says, 'Crack open the books,' is not referring to any particular books. It is just trying to convey that to find the chest, some research is going to need to be done." Hint 9: "In case you missed it, make sure to watch this video posted by Element United. It might shed some light on the order of things."

Hint 10: "'Back to the Future' movie is only relevant for one line of the poem."

"'Back to the Future' movie is only relevant for one line of the poem." Hint 11: "The chest is not hidden in the city or anywhere urban. We get most of our hint ideas from frequently asked questions. And this one has been asked a lot."

"The chest is not hidden in the city or anywhere urban. We get most of our hint ideas from frequently asked questions. And this one has been asked a lot." Hint 12: "In line 5 of the poem, "Pass the grain tower" isn't referring to a literal grain tower. But it is referring to something manmade."

"In line 5 of the poem, "Pass the grain tower" isn't referring to a literal grain tower. But it is referring to something manmade." Hint 13: "In line 7, when it says to look down at your map to not wander with thirst, this line is stating if you haven't solved the poem up to this point, you are going to wander aimlessly because everything before this rhyme could be figured out without leaving your home."

"In line 7, when it says to look down at your map to not wander with thirst, this line is stating if you haven't solved the poem up to this point, you are going to wander aimlessly because everything before this rhyme could be figured out without leaving your home." Hint 14: "Two less than on top of the first… There is a literal physical thing on top of the first. You need to figure out what it is and then do some math. Nothing crazy. Just some elementary school math."

"Two less than on top of the first… There is a literal physical thing on top of the first. You need to figure out what it is and then do some math. Nothing crazy. Just some elementary school math." Hint 15: "In case you missed it, make sure to watch this video posted by First Class Fireplace. It might help rule out some potential solves."

Hint 16: "ABC4 News released an exclusive clue. Here is the story." This clue states: "You may know research is required, but where best to begin? The hint is to brush up on your Utah history."

Hint 17: "There is one more direct quote from another movie somewhere in the poem. Figuring it out isn’t required to solve the poem but it could help a little if and when the time comes."

Here are three extra clues that were not provided on the website at the time of writing but were mentioned by KSLTV:

Hint 18: "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat."

"Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat." Hint 19: "A lot of solves believe the 'the tree that stands without bark' has to do with whether or not dogs are allowed on the trail. That's a great idea but not correct. The tree without bark is manmade, but you don't have to physically go there. (Research from home)."

"A lot of solves believe the 'the tree that stands without bark' has to do with whether or not dogs are allowed on the trail. That's a great idea but not correct. The tree without bark is manmade, but you don't have to physically go there. (Research from home)." Hint 20: "You never need to leave asphalt roads at any point of the drive. A lot of people have asked if they need a special kind of off-road vehicle. Nope. Any vehicle will do."

The Utah Treasure Hunt treasure will be concealed in a wooden box, as shown in the above Tweet.

