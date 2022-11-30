What is the viral apple juice trend on TikTok? Netizens bite into plastic bottle in latest challenge

As part of the viral TikTok apple juice challenge, netizens are biting into a plastic bottle containing the drink.

The challenge has been around since Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. That was when users claimed that biting a Martinelli apple juice bottle made a similar sound as that of biting into a real apple. Yes, you read that right, people bit the plastic bottles. With the quarantine boredom in full effect, thousands of users, including popular TikTokers and their followers, attempted the challenge.

This left many internet users wondering if it really sounds like they're biting into an apple. Spoiler Alert: it does!

The Apple Juice Challenge has garnered over 315 million views on the social media platform, with several popular influencers attempting the trend.

TikTok's apple juice challenge explained: fake claims, company's response, and more

As part of the challenge, users buy a small bottle of Martinelli's apple juice, which is shaped like an apple, and bite into it without breaking it. The 10 oz PET bottle is a modern version of their iconic "golden apple bottle."

It is to be noted that these bottles are only sold in the United States.

Image showing Martinelli's bottle that went viral (Image via Instagram/ @martinellisco

While many attempted the challenge, some claimed that the videos were not real especially those not in the U.S. as the bottles were only available in the country. They alleged that the sound was edited into the original video and does not feature the actual sound of biting the bottle.

Meanwhile, several others wondered what made the sound which was quite similar to that of biting into an apple.

Eventually, a user, @iconiccoinkk, uploaded a video that solved the mystery. It showed a Martinelli juice bottle cut in half and on closer inspection revealed that the hard plastic had three layers of plastic which made the crunching sounds. Here's the video:

The trend went viral with various hashtags like #Martinellis, and #AppleJuiceChallenge taking over the social media platform. Celebrity influencers like Lizzo and Charli D'Amelio too hopped on the trend.

With thousands of people attempting the trend and trying to figure out if the crunching sounds were fake, stores were out of Martinelli's product in question.

Image showing users reacting to the apple juice being sold out (Image via Twitter/ @EmilyCutshalll)

When news of the challenge reached the company, they immediately released a press statement advising against biting the bottles but were glad their bottles were sold out. They stated that they don't "condone" biting into plastic, but added:

"The juice inside tastes a lot better than the bottle; it tastes like you’re drinking a real apple."

More about Martinelli's

Martinelli's is the brand name of S. Martinelli & Company, a non-alcoholic cider and juice company. It was founded in 1868 and is known for its sparkling apple cider (non-alcoholic) and apple juice.

The company boasts that its products contain "100% U.S.grown fresh apples grown in the fertile Pajaro Valley," without any sweeteners, preservatives, or chemicals. They blend a variety of apples to achieve their flavor like Pippin, Granny Smith, Gala, Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Golden Delicious to name a few.

Poll : 0 votes