What is the viral shoe theory on TikTok? Trending relationship myth leaves Twitter in a frenzy

The recent viral TikTok shoe theory has left Gen-Z netizens frightened that they will get dumped this gift-giving season. The theory derived from an old Chinese superstition claims that gifting a loved one any footwear will end in them breaking up with you.

Many have posted their experiences related to superstition, stating they had gifted their former lovers or partners shoes and were dumped by their significant others. Others are worried about a potential heartbreak since they only encountered the theory after purchasing/gifting shoes. The videos feature Lana Del Rey's Mariners Apartment Complex playing in the background.

e v e l i n✨ @harryxevi He said he got me the shoes I wanted for Christmas but then I’m seeing something about a “shoe theory” on tiktok He said he got me the shoes I wanted for Christmas but then I’m seeing something about a “shoe theory” on tiktok

With many coming across this claim for the first time, the hashtag #shoetheory has over six billion views on the video-sharing platform.

"I'm never gifting a man shoes again": Twitteratis stand divided on viral superstition

Many internet users have taken to Twitter to share their incidents with the superstition. They commented that they gifted their former lovers footwear at some point and eventually separated. Some of them stated that they would never gift or receive any shoes again.

Here are some tweets seen supporting the theory:

dee @darlenehatesu I’m never gifting a man shoes again NOOOOO CUS THE SHOE THEORY IS TRUEEEEI’m never gifting a man shoes again NOOOOO CUS THE SHOE THEORY IS TRUEEEE 😭😭 I’m never gifting a man shoes again

Grace (she/her)🌻🇺🇦 @Grace79623670 Ok shoe theory from TikTok is absolutely real bc I got my ex crocs for our anniversary a couple years ago and he broke up with me a month later… Ok shoe theory from TikTok is absolutely real bc I got my ex crocs for our anniversary a couple years ago and he broke up with me a month later…

mac💫 @marialeecortess Just learned about the shoe theory and I literally gasped HAHAHA never buying a man shoes ever again or letting a man buy me shoes Just learned about the shoe theory and I literally gasped HAHAHA never buying a man shoes ever again or letting a man buy me shoes ‼️‼️‼️

Bethany @_matchamojito Mayank told me he was getting me new vans for Christmas back in like September and now we're breaking up so I guess shoe theory is real huh Mayank told me he was getting me new vans for Christmas back in like September and now we're breaking up so I guess shoe theory is real huh 😕

Other internet users strongly dismissed the theory, stating it was "dumb." Many Twitter users commented that they had gifted their partners kicks but didn't break up. They note that footwear is not the cause of separation. Rather, it is their relationship problems and "bad decisions." One user, Ellie, sarcastically stated:

Ellie @ellieawfc @mariawfc so in conclusion I’ll simply never date again!!!! @mariawfc so in conclusion I’ll simply never date again!!!!

Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter criticizing the superstition:

bebe 🪐 @geezzliz the shoe theory is so dumb. Tell me why someone just said they bought their bf a pair of shoes A YEAR AGO and her bf just broke up with her yesterday…. like babe the shoes were NOT the cause of your break up!!!! the shoe theory is so dumb. Tell me why someone just said they bought their bf a pair of shoes A YEAR AGO and her bf just broke up with her yesterday…. like babe the shoes were NOT the cause of your break up!!!!

han :) @deliciousgreenz the shoe theory does not work because i have gotten this man three pairs of shoes and he still is obsessed w me the shoe theory does not work because i have gotten this man three pairs of shoes and he still is obsessed w me

Adam Sanchez @AdamTheSanchize don’t blame your bad decisions on buyin shoes This shoe theory on tiktok is dumb….if y’all bad at picking partners just say thatdon’t blame your bad decisions on buyin shoes This shoe theory on tiktok is dumb….if y’all bad at picking partners just say that 😂 don’t blame your bad decisions on buyin shoes

Maddy Morris @maddy_sage Not people on twitter claiming there’s a “shoe theory” that if you buy your significant other shoes as a gift you’ll be dumped 🥴🥴 like y’all make anything up sounding absolutely crazy lmfao Not people on twitter claiming there’s a “shoe theory” that if you buy your significant other shoes as a gift you’ll be dumped 🥴🥴 like y’all make anything up sounding absolutely crazy lmfao

TikToker Angela Chan, @angelachan, claims that the superstition has its roots in Asian culture, specifically Chinese. According to the South China Morning Post, the word for shoes in Mandarin sounds similar to the word for bad luck or evil, or rough in Cantonese. Therefore, gifting footwear is associated with bringing bad luck.

A Twitter user, @etherevie, claims that there is a counter. She commented:

Other relationship trends that went viral in 2022

There are other couple related trends that went viral on TikTok this year. Since November 2022, "Your Love is Toxic" has become popular. The trend involves TikTokers listing their toxic traits in a relationship while RealestK's song Toxic plays in the background. Soon, this fad encompassed any sort of toxic relationships like those with friends or family.

Another trend that gained traction in September was the "If I was a..." trend. It is a romantic personality quiz where one asks their partners to describe them in a word based on a category, including a season, color, animal, school subject, and planet, to name a few. The TikTok user would then upload a video with an aesthetic collage of various videos and images relating to the answer.

A trend that has broken quite a few relations was the "Mastermind" trend. It first started based on the song Mastermind from Taylor Swift's latest album, Midnights. Users shared how they partly orchestrated their relationship on purpose, with some revealing they lied about themselves or their personalities. As a result of the trend, many couples broke up because they felt manipulated and cheated.

