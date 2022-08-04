What did Wanda Vázquez do? Allegations explored as former Puerto Rico governor arrested for alleged corruption

Former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez has been arrested on corruption charges. According to ABC News, Vázquez was arrested on Thursday, August 4, along with two other unidentified people.

As per an official of The Associated Press, via ABC News, this is reportedly the first time that a former Governor of Puerto Rico has been arrested on federal charges. ABC News has also reported that while Vázquez's spokesperson was approached by The Associated Press, he has reportedly denied commenting on the matter.

A capture from Wanda Vázquez's time as the Governor of Puerto Rico (Image via Instagram/wandavazquezg)

Exploring the allegations made against Wanda Vázquez

While not much has been revealed about the charges against Wanda Vázquez, it has been reported that the former governor was arrested on grounds of corruption. According to Vox, the politician has been charged with other cases in the past. In 2018, she had to temporarily step down as justice secretary due to ethical complaints against her.

As per Vox, she was also accused of misusing her powers as she reportedly tried to meddle in a theft investigation at her daughter's house. However, the prosecutors then stated that they did not have enough evidence to charge the politician of any wrongdoing.

Recently, in the month of May, Vázquez's attorney stated that his client was preparing for the charges as she denied having done anything wrong. As per ABC News, Vázquez had then stated:

"I can tell the people of Puerto Rico that I have not committed any crime, that I have not engaged in any illegal or incorrect conduct, as I have always said."

Wanda Vázquez during her tenure as the Governor (Image via Instagram/wandavazquezg)

As per US News, in a new statement, current Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi noted that the administration is ready to work with the federal authorities to combat corruption. Stating that "no one is above the law in Puerto Rico," Pierluisi added:

"Faced with this news that certainly affects and lacerates the confidence of our people, I reiterate that in my administration, we will continue to have a common front with federal authorities against anyone who commits an improper act, no matter where it comes from or who it may implicate."

More on Wanda Vázquez's career as a politician

Vázquez was officially sworn in as the Governor of Puerto Rico in August 2019. She succeeded the former Governor Ricardo Rosselló, who left the office due to mass protests. She became the second woman to serve as the Governor of Puerto Rico.

However, previously, Vázquez had served as Puerto Rico's justice secretary and district attorney for nearly three decades.

She became the governor of the island when the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico called Pierluisi's swearing in as unconstitutional. According to ABC News, Vázquez had initially noted that she was not interested in staying in office and would only remain to finish former Governor Rosselló's remaining two years in his term.

However, after officially taking the oath as Governor, Wanda Vázquez had stated that her priorities lay in fighting corruption and securing hurricane recovery funds, while making sure that the economy of Puerto Rico does not face a severe crisis.

No other recent information about the allegations against Vázquez have been reported yet.

