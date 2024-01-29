What went wrong between Nicole and Justin from 90 Day Fiancé? Explained

90 Day Fiancé couple Nicole and Justin faced multiple issues in their relationship. The two navigated their new connection after Justin arrived in the US for the first time. Most of their arguments were about Justin’s expectations of Nicole. He wanted her to support them financially while taking care of the house.

However, the breaking point in their relationship was when, two years after dating, Nicole revealed that she used to be a man. According to Nicole, upon hearing this information, Justin “freaked” and “he was in shock.”

The American reality television series 90 Day Fiancé revolves around the lives of couples, one of whom travels to the US to get engaged to their partner. They get 90 days to get married, and throughout the show, each couple tries to figure out how to establish a genuine bond.

What went wrong between Nicole and Justin from 90 Day Fiancé?

The 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Sanders has an alternate personality known as Nikki Exotika. As Nikki, she explores hairstyling and makeup. She is a recording artist from Hoboken, New Jersey.

Before meeting Justin on a website in Moldova, Nicole was dating a Russian man who got deported back to his home after committing a crime in the US. When she went to meet Justin in Moldova, Nicole found out he was already committed. Fast forward to four visits, Justin proposed to Nicole, after which his K-1 visa got approved, and he moved in with Nicole to start a life with her.

The 90 Day Fiancé star had gone through a s*x change procedure when she was 20 years old. After finding out about her past, Justin went back to Moldova. The two were already questioning their relationship during the show due to their different preferences.

Nicole and Justin reunited after their temporary break. In one of the 90 Day Fiancé episodes aired on November 5, 2023, Nicole revealed that they lack intimacy, accusing Justin of using her for financial reasons. She said:

"He knows damn well what I’ve done for him and I hate that he downplays it and says, ‘You have sent me such a little money,’ I don’t have to say exactly what I’ve done, but if I posted all the receipts, people would be like ‘Wow.’ And I don’t want to be that person ‘cause I did it because I love him.”

Despite their ongoing relationship issues, Justin’s parents decided to meet Nicole again, this time knowing she was transgender. His mother, Maia, expected that they would eventually get back together. She saw Justin “suffering after the breakup” and said it took him “almost two years to overcome the stress.”

Maia wanted her son to be happy and, after some time, gave him her blessing to marry Nicole. On the 90 Day Fiancé November 26, 2023, episode, Nicole opened up about how she felt about the entire situation:

"The way it went down and the way we broke up, it’s still a little nerve-racking, and it’s a little uncomfortable for me.”

The two, however, were struggling to show intimacy, and that was when Justin revealed he had “friendly s*xual” relationships with women while he was talking to Nicole. This only stopped when he got engaged to Nicole in August. Justin disclosed this information during the December 10, 2023 episode:

“Here in our country, friendship with woman and man and just s*x, we have like this relationship. Just friendship, friendly s*x. I don’t know how it’s called.”

Nicole was angry after she found out that Justin had been cheating while she was applying for a K-1 visa to move to Mexico with him. She started rethinking the entire relationship, explaining in the January 7, 2024, episode:

"I've been thinking so much about where I want to go with this relationship. Do I want to deal with him cheating on me or feeling like it’s not cheating, dealing with these, like games?”

As of 2024, it is unclear if Nicole and Justin are together. To get more insights into their relationship, watch 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

