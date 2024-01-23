When did Nicole and Justin from 90 Day Fiancé break up? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé stars Nicole Sanders (also known as Nikki Exotica) and her Moldovan boyfriend Justin had a breakup during the first half of the show's season 10, which premiered back in October 2023. The relationship between Nicole and Justin suffered several difficulties. However, according to ScreenRant, the breaking point occurred when Nicole revealed that she was born a man and stated that she had hidden this fact from him for two years.

90 Day Fiancé couple Nicole and Justin had certain issues that they couldn't work out two weeks after Justin arrived in the US for the first time. Aside from working to support them financially, he expected her to take care of the house and cook for him.

They argued frequently, and after one of their arguments, Nicole revealed to him that she had once been a man. This revelation came two years after Nicole and Justin started dating.

The American reality television series 90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC. It centers on couples who have been granted a K-1 visa, which is only granted to foreign fiancés of citizens of the United States and gives them 90 days to get married.

A look into Nicole and Justin's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé

Nicole, a 47-year-old recording artist from Hoboken, New Jersey, is also recognized by her alternate name, Nikki Exotika. Nicole transforms from a diva persona to a homebody who also works as a hairstylist, makeup artist, and beauty consultant when she's not on stage.

According to ScreenRant, Nicole is a transgender woman and has undergone multiple plastic surgeries, enhancing her body from her head to her toe. It was in the most unexpected way that Nicole first met Justin. Seventeen years ago, Nicole dated a Russian man who had committed a crime and was expelled from the United States.

After her boyfriend was deported, Nicole flew down to Chişinău, Moldova, to be with him. However, she eventually found out that there was another woman with whom he was having an affair. Nicole recovered by discovering Justin on a Moldovan website, where he was then known as Igor.

He looked like Justin Timberlake, so Nicole affectionately dubbed him Justin. Justin subsequently proposed to Nicole during her fourth trip to Moldova. The K-1 visa for Justin was granted. To marry Nicole, he relocated to the US.

Despite loving each other, 90 Day Fiancé stars Nicole and Justin's relationship writhed under the weight of her past. Nicole got her sex change procedure done when she was roughly twenty years old. According to ScreenRant, Nicole felt reborn, at last, like the woman she had always longed to be, following the operation.

Nicole was leading a covert life. It implied that she had kept her gender a secret from others. She remained extremely reticent when talking about her sexual orientation. She never had lesbian or transgender friends. She needed time to reflect on who she was.

When Nicole revealed the truth to Justin directly, he became very alarmed. Nicole said that Justin was shocked to learn about her past. After leaving the United States, Justin returned to Moldova and suffered from depression for a very long period.

Justin and Nicole remained in touch, but when they were both single again two years ago, they picked up from where they had left. Nicole even considered extending their romantic engagement.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 airs new episodes every Sunday on TLC at 9 PM ET.