What is the Wordle #243 answer for Thursday, February 17? Hints and solutions revealed 

Wordle has received major appreciation from players all over the world. It is mostly because the game provides a good brain tease while having simple instructions.

However, Wordle #242 for Wednesday, February 16, had players perplexed. In comparison, Thursday's word is simpler and more commonly used. Players might not need help finding today's answer, but for those who need a slight nudging in the right direction, we have you covered.

Read till the end of the article to find out about clues, the answer, and a little trivia.

Wordle #243 can also be your favorite drink

A few clues about today's word are written below:

1) The word starts with the letter S

2) The word doesn't contain any repeated letters

3) The word contains the letter E

4) The word rhymes with cake

5) The word can represent your favorite cold beverage.

So, did you figure out the word? If not, the answer for Thursday, February 17, is SHAKE.

Being on the topic of shakes, did you know the most expensive milkshake is priced at $100. LUXE Milkshake, available at the New York restaurant, Serendipity 3, bagged the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive milkshake in the world in 2018.

The drink includes 23 karat edible gold and is served in a custom glass made with more than 3,000 premium Swarovski crystals designed by master artist, Kellie DeFries, also known as "Crystal Ninja."

Other expensive ingredients in the drink include Tahitian vanilla ice cream, Devonshire luxury clotted cream, Madagascar vanilla beans, Le Cremose Baldizzone, and Luxardo Gourmet Maraschino Cherries. You can check out more about the drink at guinnessworldrecords.com.

The game can be played on any device with an internet browser

Wordle is a free-to-play game available on any browser, which is also the reason for its popularity. Any device with an internet browser can play the game on www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

To begin, the player must write a five-letter word from their mind and press "ENTER."

The tiles under each letter will change color.

Green signifies that the letter is present in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow signifies that the letter is present in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray signifies the absence of the letter in the word.

Players type in words according to these clues until they find the correct word or exhaust all of their six tries.

Edited by Shaheen Banu