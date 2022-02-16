What is the Wordle #242 answer for Wednesday, February 16? Hints and solutions revealed 

"Wordle" has become the new trending game on social media right now. If you have seen your friends post blank grids of green, yellow, and gray squares, they are playing the game and sharing their achievements without spoiling the word.

The synopsis of the game is simple, users must guess a five-letter word, and they have six chances. Usually, the words are from the daily vocabulary and not hard to guess, but Wordle #242 for Wednesday, February 16, has sent players in bewilderment.

Read until the end of the article to know about clues, the answer, and the rules to play the game.

Wordle #242 is an uncommon word for a common substance

For those who need help finding the answer, here are a few clues to steer you in the right direction:

1) The word has two vowels next to each other in it

2) The word starts with the letter C

3) The word rhymes with "talk"

4) The word has L in it

5) The word represents something that is used in tiling and construction.

For anyone who couldn't figure out the word from the hints and would like to know the answer. The solution is CAULK.

According to Wikipedia, caulk is a material used to seal joints or seams against leakage in various structures and piping. The word got players annoyed, some of which posted about it on Twitter:

Praise™ @praisephilemonn New York Times took over and we started having words like “Caulk”. Mtchewww New York Times took over and we started having words like “Caulk”. Mtchewww

Meera Mosa @MeeraMosaa

For 24 years I have spoken English and never have I heard or read this, who even caulks ? Just silicone glue it !!!!

#ENVtuber What even in the world is CAULK!For 24 years I have spoken English and never have I heard or read this, who even caulks ? Just silicone glue it !!!! What even in the world is CAULK!For 24 years I have spoken English and never have I heard or read this, who even caulks ? Just silicone glue it !!!! #ENVtuber

luca 👹 @muqingsbeloved i’ve seen ppl complaining about todays wordle being like “is that even a word” “what tf is that” just to find out it was caulk are you fr i’ve seen ppl complaining about todays wordle being like “is that even a word” “what tf is that” just to find out it was caulk are you fr 😭

ًriri | preboards 📝 @ririserendipity







🟨🟩

🟨🟩

🟨🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩 literally wtf is a "caulk" ??? like i wanted to have fun with the words not pull out a dictionary all of a sudden to give a test // Wordle 242 X/6🟨🟩🟨🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 literally wtf is a "caulk" ??? like i wanted to have fun with the words not pull out a dictionary all of a sudden to give a test // Wordle 242 X/6⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛🟨🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛

raina fan acc @The_Sleigher lets face it caulk is not a real word lets face it caulk is not a real word

Hunar @tastefullyupset NY Times has absolutely ruined the beautiful game Wordle was cynic????? caulk????? NY Times has absolutely ruined the beautiful game Wordle was cynic????? caulk?????

The rules of the game are simple and color-coded

Wordle is a free-to-play, word-guessing browser game, and since the game is played through a browser, any device that can connect to the internet can play it.

Users can search for the game on Google or go to the website, www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html. The website gets updated with a new word every day at midnight local time.

To start the game, players must write a five-letter word of their wish and hit "ENTER."

The boxes of letters will change color:

Green means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players continue to play until they find the correct word or exhaust all of their six tries. The website shows the answer to those who are unable to guess it.

Players' wins or losses are added to their statistics, which are displayed along with a countdown for the next word at the end of the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu