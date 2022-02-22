What is the Wordle #248 answer for Tuesday, February 22? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle has thrown out yet another doozy for users. This article dives into figuring out the solution to the problem. We recommend that you attempt playing the game to the fullest extent before consulting this guide.

The following are some clues to the answer for February 22:

The word begins with the letter T The word has only one vowel in it The word rhymes with "born" The word ends with a consonant

So, did you figure it out? If yes, tell us how many clues you need to guess the answer. If you need further assistance, continue with the answer.

The answer for Wordle #248 Tuesday, February 22, is THORN.

According to the dictionary, a thorn is a stiff, sharp-pointed woody projection on a plant's stem or another part.

The incredible journey of Wordle so far

Wordle is a word-guessing game that is taking over the world. The game was created in 2018 by New York-based developer Josh Wardle. He created the game on an algorithm that randomly chooses words from a premade list of 2300 words. This lets him enjoy the game like everyone else because he doesn't know what the algorithm will throw out.

The game saw a massive jump in its player base in late December 2021, which hasn't slowed down since.

However, the game has also shocked players with unfamiliar and hard-to-guess words a few times. Two examples from last week are swill and tacit.

Wordle trivia

An enormous leap in the player count happened after the "share" feature was added. The creator saw users using emoji blocks to recreate their game statistics on social media. This inspired him to add a feature where players can share a spoiler-free screenshot of their game which blew up on the internet.

Wardle has previously mentioned that the game was not created for monetary gains, and he didn't want it to become his full-time job. But after it became a rage overnight, The New York Times bought it "for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures."

