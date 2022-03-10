What is the Wordle #264 answer for Thursday, March 10? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle players have long complained that the game became difficult after being acquired by the New York Times. However, Jordan Cohen, spokesperson for the news outlet, clarified in a statement that "no changes have been made to the gameplay itself," and the website does not intend to make any changes currently.

The game is designed with an algorithm that randomly selects from a premade list of 2315 words. The amount of words should keep the game running until 2027 without any new additions. However, the list also contains some difficult, hard-to-guess words that might leave players scratching their heads.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #264 begins with the letter L

1) The word begins with the letter L

2) The word contains two vowels

3) The word contains the letter P

4) The word rhymes with the word "Naps."

Many of you might have already figured out the answer. If not, the solution for March 10 is "Lapse."

According to vocabulary.com, a lapse is "a temporary slip, failure or break in continuity."

There has been a rise in Google searches for the daily solution

According to recent research by wordfinderx.com, it was noted that a huge number of people have been looking up answers to the game online. This phenomenon began after the word "Siege" made an appearance as the word of the day.

The number of such Google searches reached its peak with the word "Swill."

This could be happening because many players like to show off a win after a single attempt and other players may not want to break their winning streak. We always advise players to try their best before taking assistance from our articles.

Edited by Siddharth Satish