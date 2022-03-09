What is the Wordle #263 answer for Wednesday, March 9? Hints and solution revealed

The success of Wordle has given rise to numerous games that are inspired by it. From Heardle, where players try to recognize a music composition, to Squabble, which is basically a battle royale version of the word quiz.

Social media can't get enough of the game and wait every day for it to reset with a new word. The only drawback is that players have only six chances to guess the word, and it gets very challenging if the word of the day is uncommon.

That is why we make sure to provide readers with clues and hints every day, making their Wordle journey easier. Read to the end of this article for hints and today's solution.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #263 contains only one vowel

1) The word contains only one vowel

2) The word begins with the letter M

3) The word contains the letter N

4) The word is connected to the calendar

Did the above hints help you figure out the word? If not, then continue reading for the answer. The solution for March 9 is "Month."

Here is how Wikipedia describes the word:

"A month is a unit of time, used with calendars, that is approximately as long as a natural orbital period of the Moon; the words month and moon are cognates. The traditional concept arose with the cycle of moon phases; such lunar months ("lunations") are synodic months and last approximately 29.53 days."

A player created the game in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the most popular and versatile sandbox games in the world. Players can use Redstone circuits to create some of the most amazing things within the game. Recently, a player with the YouTube username mattbatwings created a working Wordle in Minecraft. It took him "two days or about 16 hours" and thousands of blocks to create the game.

The game even has a share feature, but there's only one catch. It can only be played on the java edition of the game. Readers who are interested in playing this version of the game can go to the player's website and download the map.

Players without a java Minecraft account can try other versions of the game or try all the past games on the website containing the Wordle archive.

