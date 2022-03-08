What is the Wordle #262 answer for Tuesday, March 8? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle has become a daily ritual for many players who wait to solve the quiz every day. The word puzzle takes inspiration from a 90s show called Lingo, where players competed against each other in a bingo-style spell bee contest.

Wordle, however, does not have any complicated steps, and users can solve it before they start their day. That is why we make sure to post hints and answers to the quiz every day, helping people figure out difficult answers. Keep reading the article for today's solution.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

The solution for Wordle #262 has repeating letters

1) The word contains the letter E

2) The word contains repeating letters

3) The word begins with the letter S

4) The word rhymes with the word "Wheat."

We are hoping you would have solved the puzzle by now. If not, the solution for March 8 is "Sweet."

We are all familiar with the word and its meaning, but here's how Lexico describes it. Sweet means "having the pleasant taste characteristic of sugar or honey; not salt, sour, or bitter" or "pleasing in general."

Being on the topic of sweetness, have you heard of the latest TikTok food? Tiktokers seem to have fallen in love with custard toast. Matching the name, the dish is basically bread toasted or grilled with custard and fruit on it.

The simple yet hearty meal checks all the marks for cooking novices, and the final results look pretty enough to be shared on social media.

Wordle, too, became a trend after a share feature was added to the game. Players began sharing their results, prompting others to try the game for themselves.

The idea was inspired by Twitter user Elizabeth S (@irihapeta), who made use of colored box emojis to create her spoiler-free playthrough. The game's creator, Josh Wardle, noticed this and integrated the feature into the game.

Once a player has finished playing the game, an option to copy or share their gameplay pops up on the screen, along with their previous statistics and a timer for the next word.

