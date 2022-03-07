What is the Wordle #261 answer for Monday, March 7? Hints and solution revealed

The popularity of Wordle has given birth to numerous versions of the word game. While some outright copy the game, a few take inspiration from it and create a unique version of their own.

One such variation is Heardle, where players need to guess a song in six chances by listening to just a small section. With every lost chance, a part of the melody is unlocked for listening.

Just like the original game, Heardle too can be played only once a day. While we have yet to master the music game, we will make sure to provide our readers with Wordle hints, making sure they don't lose a single quiz.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

The solution for Wordle #261 rhymes with the word "Sword"

1) The word contains two vowels in it

2) The word begins with the letter H

3) The word contains the letter R

Hopefully, you have already figured out the answer for the day. If not, the solution for March 7 is "Hoard."

According to Merriam-Webster.com, to hoard means "to collect, keep and often hide away a supply of things."

What is Worlde?

Josh Wardle created a prototype for Wordle in 2013, but his friends found the game uninteresting. He programmed a refined version of the game in 2018, whose players were limited to Wardle, his partner, and a few close friends.

Two years later, when the pandemic confined people to their homes, the game saw a significant rise in its playerbase. The game completely blew up on the internet in January 2022, after the addition of a share feature.

The game is based on simple rules, and players have to guess a five-letter word within six chances. The first word has to be a wild guess, after which the game provides certain clues. Every time a word is entered into the grid, the tiles underneath change in color to either green, yellow, or gray.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Keep following these clues and try to guess the answer of the day. The answers are usually easy to guess, but readers can always search for clues and hints.

Edited by Siddharth Satish