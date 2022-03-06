What is the Wordle #260 answer for Sunday, March 6? Hints and solution revealed

Yesterday's Wordle made players think a little harder than usual, but the solution is fairly easy to guess today. The game pulls words from a list of 2300 words that the creator curated with the help of his partner. Most of the words in the list are common and used regularly, but an unexpected word can take players by surprise once in a while.

Players have to be careful with what words they put in the grid because guesses are limited to six. If you are having a hard time finding the answer, check us out. We post hints and solutions for the puzzle every day. Continue reading this article to find out the answers to today's quiz.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

The solution for Wordle #260 rhymes with the word "both"

1) The word contains the letter L

2) The word contains one vowel

3) The word begins with the letter C

4) The word rhymes with the word "both"

We hope you have already figured out the answer by now, but continue reading if you wish to confirm the answer. The answer for March 6 is "Cloth."

According to Merriam-Webster.com, the cloth is "a pliable material made usually by weaving, felting, or knitting natural or synthetic fibers and filaments."

Play Dordle for twice the difficulty

Dordle is a game created by Zaratustra, who based the game on Wordle. This version of the game requires the player to guess two words simultaneously for six chances. The game rules are identical to the original game, where a player has to write a word of their choice and then press "ENTER." The tiles under each letter will change their color to either green, yellow or gray.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

But unlike Wardle's game, players can refresh the game and play the same words again. This might turn off a few people who like to compare scores.

Dordle also gives a practice option, where a player can play back-to-back games with a new word each time. Interested readers can check out the game here.

