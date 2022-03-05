What is the Wordle #259 answer for Saturday, March 5? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle has been throwing in some easy-to-guess words over the last few days, but today's quiz could make a few players sweat. Josh Wardle stated in an earlier interview that the game is designed to let the player win.

He explained that he tested the size of the letters and the number of guesses before deciding on the final grid. According to him, 6 chances and a 5 letter word fell at the right spot where the game felt challenging enough without becoming too hard.

However, sometimes the game chooses a word that is uncommon, making it difficult for players to guess. That is why we make sure to post clues and answers every day for everyone who needs a little helping hand. Keep reading this article for hints and answer for Saturday's quiz.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #259 rhymes with the word "shrine"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains 2 vowels

3) The word contains the the letter R

4) The word rhymes with the word "shrine"

We hope the above hints have helped you to guess the answer, but if you are still unsure about it, continue reading. The solution for March 5 is "Brine."

Brine is a concentrated mixture of salt and water, and brining refers to soaking food in the solution to preserve it. It can also enhance the tenderness and flavor of the preserved food.

Jimmy Fallon featured the game on his show

The craze for Wordle was at its peak during January 2022. During this time, Jimmy Fallon decided to play the quiz on camera. Fallon decided to start the game with the word "arise," where he got a green A and a yellow E. He later decided to try the word "ahead," which gave him no new clues.

It took the host five trials and a lot of help from his show's drummer before figuring out the word of the day, which was "abbey." His video has been watched over 1.5 million times on YouTube and has received over 29k likes.

