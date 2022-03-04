What is the Wordle #258 answer for Friday, March 4? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle became a worldwide phenomenon in January 2022, attracting thousands of players every day. The game has earned itself a loyal player base that waits patiently for new words daily.

At the moment, the game has recorded 2 million total players and close to 30k regular players. However, the game comes with a few setbacks. It can only be played once every 24 hours. On top of that, there is no way to retry if you've guessed the word wrong.

That is why we are here to give hints and steer you towards the right solution. This article contains hints and the answer to Friday's quiz.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #258 rhymes with the word "Lead"

1)The word begins with a vowel

2) The word contains three vowels in it

3) The word ends with a consonant

4) The word rhymes with the word "lead"

We are certain that most of you have already figured out the answer, but for those who wish to know the correct answer, continue reading. The solution for March 4 is "ahead."

"Ahead" can mean many things but is usually used for "being in front" or "making more progress than someone else."

Here is a version of Wordle for geography fans

Worldle, notice the extra "L," is a version of Wordle, where players must guess the names of different countries. The game shows the silhouette of the country's map, and players have to guess its name.

Players have six chances to guess the right answer. However, Worldle differs from the viral game in many aspects. The word in the game is not limited to five letters, and the country is shown from the very beginning. This means that players get a hint about the solution before the first chance.

After every wrong guess, the game provides players with three clues:

The first clue shows how far the answer country is from the guess country.

The second clue shows in what direction the answer country is from the guess country.

The third clue shows how close the guess country is to the answer country in percentage.

Just like the original game, Worldle can only be played once a day.

Edited by Shaheen Banu