What is the Wordle #257 answer for Thursday, March 3? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle has taken over social media, with players returning every day to guess the word of the day. The game recorded a player count of close to 2 million in January, and it is believed that around 30,000 players return every day to solve the puzzle.

The game has gained immense popularity, giving rise to multiple clones. Players can find different versions varying from Taylor Swift to Nerd culture on the internet.

Coming back to the original, the words that come up are usually common and easy to guess. However, sometimes a difficult word pops up on the game, confusing players. That is why we make sure to post helpful hints and answers every day for our readers.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

The solution for Wordle #257 rhymes with the word "Torn"

1) The word starts with the letter M

2) The word contains two vowels

3) The word contains the letter R

4) The word rhymes with the word "Torn."

Hopefully, the hints helped you find the solution, but if you need some more assistance, then keep reading for the answer. The solution for March 3 is "Mourn."

According to Google Dictionary, "Mourn" means to "feel or show sorrow for the death of (someone), typically by following conventions such as the wearing of black clothes."

Know more about the Battle Royale version of Wordle

Squabble is a new version of the game that has started gaining popularity. Players called it the Fortnite or the Battle Royale version. In this version, multiple players compete with each other to find the word quickly, which renews after every successful attempt. The last person to survive wins the game.

To play the Battle Royale version, go to this link: squabble.me and select the kind of game you wish to play. Select "Blitz" for a quick short game with less than five players or "Squabble Royale" for the full version, which can have six to ninety-nine players.

The rules are the same as in the original game. Players must write a five-letter word and continue from there. After entering the word, the tiles under each letter will change color.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Follow the clues to find the word, but keep an eye on the health bar, which keeps decreasing with every second. Once you find the word, the game will refresh with a new word to guess. Keep going until you are the last one standing.

Squabble adds a sense of urgency to Wordle, which could be the reason for its rising popularity.

Edited by Shaheen Banu