What is the Wordle #266 answer for Saturday, March 12? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle has become a morning routine for numerous internet users, who decide to exercise their brains with a word quiz early in the morning. A recent study by wordfinderx.com saw that early morning was also the time when most users looked for the answer online.

While looking up the answer can give players a head start in the game, it can also dull down the excitement for guessing the word on your own.

Players are advised to solve the game themselves before going on the internet to look for hints. Remember, we post hints and clues to solve the puzzle every day.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #266 rhymes with the word "bouquet"

The word begins with the letter T The word contains two vowels in it The word ends with the letter Y The word rhymes with the word "bouquet"

It might be a little difficult to figure out today's word, but the answer is simpler than players might think. The solution for today for March 12 is "Today." Today is a word to represent "the present-day" or "the current day."

The Hoarse Whisperer @TheRealHoarse



Wordle 265 6/6



🟨

🟨 🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 I don’t need this kind of stress in the middle of the night.Wordle 265 6/6🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 I don’t need this kind of stress in the middle of the night. Wordle 265 6/6⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Fans upset at NYT for taking down Wordle archive

Internet users who loved to play predated games on Metzger Media were upset when they found out that the New York Times had asked the owner to remove the word game's archive. Players used the website to practice and catch up on all the games they could not solve.

BigDaddyDave @_bigdaddydave1 @nytimes I will never forgive you for making metzger media take down the Wordle archive. @nytimes I will never forgive you for making metzger media take down the Wordle archive.

The website currently hosts another game similar to Scrabble, where players are provided with a couple of letters to create words with.

Netizens were also upset with NYT when the news portal bought the game and intended to make it a paid feature. Thankfully, Josh Wardle intervened to ensure the game remained unpaid and ad-free, even after getting sold.

For readers interested in playing old Wordle games, visit devangthakkar.com, which has an up-and-running archive for users to play.

