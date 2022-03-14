What is the Wordle #268 answer for Monday, March 14? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle became a global phenomenon after going viral in January 2022. Players have made the game a part of their daily lives and wait patiently for a new word every day.

The success of the game has given birth to many clones and versions. While Dourdle and Quordle make a player solve two or four games simultaneously, other variations like Twerdle, Nerdle, and Worldle are based on completely different subjects.

For people who are only interested in the original game, we post daily hints and clues to assist them in solving the puzzle.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

liz @lzbthrose Please enjoy this picture of my 91 yr old grandparents playing wordle together Please enjoy this picture of my 91 yr old grandparents playing wordle together ❤️ https://t.co/SXnUi8pDNq

Solution for Wordle #268 ends with the letter T

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter M

3) The word ends with the letter T

4) The word rhymes with the word "felt."

We understand that the word for today might seem tricky to many. If you are unable to guess the words from the above-mentioned hints, continue reading for the answer. The solution for March 14 is "smelt."

According to collinsdictionary.com,

"Smelt is a past tense and past participle of smell."

The verb form of the word can also mean the "process of heating a substance containing metal until it melts so that the metal is extracted and changed chemically."

"Box Office Game" is a Wordle for movie lovers

Box Office Game is a new popular variant of the game, where players must figure out the names of movies through clues and hints. Available on the boxofficega.me website, the game page shows five rows. Each of the rows is dedicated to a movie and comes with 200 points.

Each movie also comes with a few hints that players can unlock by paying with those 200 points. The answer is supposed to be typed in the bar that says "guess the movie" and selected from a drop-down list.

With every right answer, the remaining points on the options get added to the score. The goal of the game is to guess all the movies with as many points as possible.

But unlike Wordle, here, players only get 20 chances to guess all the answers right.

