"It's because I'm white": Amouranth was kicked out of a gym during a livestream

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth was kicked out of her gym and alleged it was because she was 'white.' The gym had previously warned Amouranth against bringing in a camera setup, so she chose to stream using her phone.

While livestreaming her workout, an employee asked her to stop filming. However, she claimed to be on a Skype call with her trainers rather than streaming.

Amouranth's lies worked at the moment because the employee couldn't say too much. However, he stated that his manager would soon be reaching out to her.

Due to the controversial nature of her streams, Amouranth has become one of the most successful streamers on Twitch. Having gained a notable presence online, she is easy to recognize. This became a problem as she subsequently got kicked out of the gym for streaming.

Amouranth gets "phone harassed" at the gym

Amouranth inquired whether there had been any complaints regarding her filming at the gym. Since the employee didn't mention any complaints from other gym users, it led the Twitch streamer to believe she was "phone harassed."

However, after learning about her livestream, people called in to register complaints against her filming at the gym.

Amouranth argued that she didn't violate any of the gym's guidelines and, therefore, the management should reconsider their decision. However, she was duly informed that gym authorities had discovered her Twitch. For obvious reasons, they wanted to steer clear of controversy.

The gym manager informed Amouranth that her livestream was making other people uncomfortable

She was subsequently asked to stream against the backdrop of a wall to avoid filming other people.

However, when Amouranth refused to end her stream, the manager asked her to leave. The gym authorities didn't budge even after the streamer kept claiming harassment. Tempers flared as Amouranth lambasted the manager and stated that she would find another establishment.

"You know what, it's because I'm f***ing white. Racist f***ing racist. Bet if I was some wealthy Saudi prince they wouldn't want to put me out."

Amouranth's allegations were frivolous as none of the gym employees hurled any racist remarks.

Disclaimer: This video is from three years ago, and this is a throwback article to the same.

Edited by Srijan Sen