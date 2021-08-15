Amouranth rattled after anonymous culprit tries to set her house on fire, police get involved

A recent incident with Amouranth proved that being a Twitch streamer or an influencer could often be a life-threatening job. There have been multiple instances when problematic fans have stalked them or sent police to their homes in a swatting effort, and some have proved to be very dangerous.
Amouranth barely escaped an arson attempt after someone lit a fire along the side of her home. According to the Twitch sensation, the cause of the fire is still unknown, but the police are reviewing surveillance footage from her house and the neighbors to figure out who was behind the fire.
Unfortunately, if it turns out to be an arson attempt, as strongly suspected by investigators, this will not be the first time someone has tried to burn Amouranth's house. The popular broadcaster explained the current situation in a lengthy Twitter thread and how hard it is to be a streamer.
Amouranth safe after suspected attempt at arson in her home
The internet star noticed the fire late on the evening of August 13, immediately getting the police involved. From past experiences, Amouranth knew this was not a natural event, and there was undoubtedly a disgruntled fan or some stalker behind the fire.
She and her fans still await an update from the police while they conduct their investigation. However, for the time being, Amouranth and her dogs, or "fur babies," as she likes to call them, are fortunately doing well.
Amouranth stresses the importance of having good relations with law enforcement
The Twitch star recalled an incident from 2020 when someone tried to shoot fireworks at her house. The police caught and arrested the culprit red-handed, who claimed he was just enjoying the July 4 festivities.
However, Amouranth realized the importance of having good relations with the local law enforcement or the police as it can be a lifesaver in many situations. She revealed how, similar to various other streamers, she too is a victim of casual swatting, and this might make the police take the complaints they receive from her address lightly.
Luckily, Amouranth has a "special phrase" set up with the local police to identify when she is in real trouble and ensure her safety. According to the 27-year-old, streamers need to "be proactive" and talk to the police to get their homes "flagged" to make a significant difference in life or death situations.
Amouranth might be a controversial streamer, but she certainly has helpful advice worth listening to for all the Twitch streamers out there.
