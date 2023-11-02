When does Beth die in The Walking Dead? Explained

One of the more devastating deaths in The Walking Dead was that of Beth. The second season of The Walking Dead introduced fans to Beth Greene(Emily Kinney) when Rick's party visited Hershel Greene's farm.

She is the younger of Greene's two daughters; Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is the oldest. Fans had mixed feelings about Beth ever since her debut, but even those who didn't like the character were touched by her tragic passing.

Expand Tweet

In the eighth episode of The Walking Dead's fifth season, "Coda," Beth Greene meets her demise when Dawn accidentally shoots her. There is a divide between fans of TWD since the community did not anticipate this untimely demise. Some claim the death was heartbreaking and compelling, while others feel it was unnecessary.

Beth Green dies in season 5 episode 8 of The Walking Dead, after being a part of the story since season 2

Expand Tweet

Beth, the youngest Greene daughter, was introduced in the second season of The Walking Dead and was an original character created for the show—that is, she is never featured in the comic books of Robert Kirkman. At sixteen, Beth found it challenging to adjust to the new environment she was in, mainly when her family accepted that the zombies were dangerous, ill, and had no known treatment.

In Season 4, Beth and Daryl get split when their search for a suitable alcoholic beverage evolves into a game of developing bonds. She was kidnapped by a gang of former police officers who ran an Atlanta hospital.

Comment byu/Paradox from discussion inthewalkingdead Expand Post

There, she runs into Dawn Lerner (Christine Woods), the facility's self-appointed manager, and other survivors. Dawn informs Beth that she is obligated to reimburse them for the medical care she got. This sees Beth pay off her debt and learn more about her new home as she is unwillingly trapped there for the time being.

When Beth meets Noah (Tyler James Williams), they quickly become friends and come up with a plan to get away. Beth is however captured during said attempt to escape, but fortunately, Noah manages to get away. Dawn becomes enraged at Beth as a result. Eventually, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) will cross paths with Noah; however, Carol is soon struck by a vehicle.

After this, Carol is brought to Grady Memorial while unconscious and coincidentally this is the same hospital where Beth is being detained. Beth realizes she has to take all the necessary steps to make sure Carol gets the medical care she needs to live. To help them get Beth and Carol out of the hospital, Daryl and Noah go back to retrieve Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the others.

In The Walking Dead Season 5, Episode 8, "Coda," when Rick and his team arrive to save Beth, Dawn, the leader, requests that Noah, with whom Beth had become close, take over for Beth.

Beth stared at Dawn, indicating that either she realized Dawn was using her as a puppet to keep control or that Beth realized what had to be done to survive. Beth tries stabbing Dawn with her scissors. Dawn shot Beth in the head as a result of the attack, which she later expressed guilt over. But it doesn't matter since shortly after, Daryl shoots Dawn in retribution.

The fandom was horrified by Beth's passing, and so were Daryl, Rick, and Maggie. Furthermore, After she passed away, The Walking Dead series followed a depressing and sad road. The survivors had little motivation to truly live, despite their best efforts to survive, and were dubious of hollow promises.

Specifically, via Maggie and Daryl, The Walking Dead examined sorrow in a variety of contexts following Beth's passing. Maggie was devastated to discover her sister dead and now she was the sole survivor of her family.

Daryl burned himself with a cigarette as a kind of self-harm since he felt that he had failed to protect Beth. Both of them were grieving the same thing and had lost all hope when Beth died.

Expand Tweet

Even after Beth passed away, her memory was preserved by both Maggie and Daryl. Maggie would have a painting of Beth up at Hilltop, and Daryl would put her shoelaces around his shoes.

While seeing Beth heedlessly take the action that ultimately took her life may have been annoying for fans looking back, it was the appropriate decision for the series and offered a nuanced story of grief and loss. The Walking Dead is available to stream on AMC for fans worldwide.