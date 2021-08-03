When is BLACKPINK's anniversary?

BLACKPINK is all set to celebrate its 5th anniversary very soon, with a special project being announced to commemorate the event. The girls have been active under the BLACKPINK name for almost five years and have accomplished various feats.

What is the date of the band's anniversary, and what were they doing before their debut? Fans can find out below.

When is the date of BLACKPINK's anniversary?

BLACKPINK's anniversary date is August 8th. The four-member girl group debuted in 2016, with its single album "Square One," packed with lead singles "Boombayah" and "Whistle."

Both went on to break records the second they released, including their music videos and their positions on various music charts worldwide!

Before their debut, the girls had been training with their label YG Entertainment for numerous years. YG had initially announced that a new girl group was in the works back in 2011, a few years after the debut of 2NE1 (the predecessors of BLACKPINK).

Jennie joined YG as a trainee back in 2010, at the age of 14. Out of all the BLACKPINK members, she had been a trainee for the longest time. Following her were Lisa and Jisoo in 2011. Rosé was the last, signing in 2012.

Astonishingly, Lisa is the first trainee to come from a non-Korean background to join YG Entertainment. She is from Thailand.

BLACKPINK was initially announced as a seven-member girl group and went through several line-up changes before management decided on the current four. Some of the possible names for BLACKPINK were Baby Monster, Pink Punk, and magnum.

While the girls didn't officially debut in the industry until 2016, their talent was too good to be contained. All four girls have been featured in works that other YG Entertainment that various artists have released.

Jennie (or Jennie Kim) was featured in work released by Lee Hi, Seungri, and G-Dragon (the last two of Big Bang). Jisoo made a cameo in the K-drama "The Producers" and was featured in several product advertisements.

Lisa was a backup dancer and actor for Taeyang of Big Bang's music video "Ringa Linga." Rosé was an uncredited singer on one of G-Dragon's tracks from his solo album, kept a secret until her debut.

BLACKPINK will be celebrating its anniversary in a week with the release of its "4+1" project. A special documentary movie about the girls will be released, along with a photobook and other special goodies.

Edited by Ravi Iyer