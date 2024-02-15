When is Chucky season 3 part 2 coming out? Release status confirmed

Syfy’s Chucky TV series, based on the original slasher horrors series Child’s Play which came out back in 1988, has generated a lot of hype since it was announced. Seen as a reimagining of the infamous horror character, the series is a horror-comedy take on the adventures of a serial killer who performs voodoo to transfer his soul into children’s dolls.

Starring Brad Dourif as the voice of the titular character, the series is the spinoff of the film series which lasted for a total of 7 movies. It ended with the events of Cult of Chucky, released in 2017. The upcoming series follows the events straight after the movie and focuses on his ‘feud’ with three children, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexi (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Season 3 of the series is set to be released in 2 parts. The first one was recently released in October 2023 and included four episodes. Meanwhile, part 2 of season 3 will follow suit and will see the release of four more episodes. Starting April 10, 2024, the episodes will be released every Wednesday, at 10 pm ET.

Chucky season 3 part 2: Everything we know

Season 3 part 1 of the series saw the children being transported to the White House. There they left Chucky to perform a sinister rampage in a bid to regain his dark magic powers. The doll is determined to sacrifice six souls to regain his powers, setting up the Presidential house as the scene for his latest crimes.

Titled Jennifer’s Body, episode four of season three part one ended with a showdown set to take place between Chucky and Jake, Devon, and Lexi. The three are seen in a precarious situation but can be expected to survive in the upcoming episode. A range of further events take place in different regions that are also set to play out in part two of Season three.

This includes a range of hauntings that have already been reported in the White House, as well as Tiffany’s jailbreak. This sets her up for an appearance in the second half of season three. The show combines elements of some obvious horror that were evident in the film series as well as some extravagantly written comedy. Additionally, the show presents a unique take on a character that gave nightmares to an entire generation.

Regardless, the second half of season 3 can be expected to further increase the stakes. Chucky himself is seen in imminent danger and is seen aging due to being separated from his powers. In a rampant fashion that reminded fans of his history, he sets off to sacrifice six souls in an evil location, which turns out to be The White House.

As his four enemies embark on a quest to stop him, they find themselves in obvious danger, setting the stage up for a showdown. The showdown is set to be influenced by Tiffany’s recent escape as well, setting up season 3 part 2 of Chucky for fans.

The season can be expected to further increase the stakes with each passing episode and is set to premiere on April 10, 2024, at 10 pm ET. The rest of the 3 episodes of Chucky Season 3 will be released every Wednesday at the same time slot.

