How are Chucky fans reacting to (spoiler)'s explosion?

Chucky season 2, the latest season of the chilling horror-thriller series, is nearing its end as episode 7, its second last episode, was released on Wednesday, November 16, 2020, exclusively on USA Network and Syfy. It is safe to say that the episode was a doozy one.

In episode 7 of Chucky season 2, titled, Goin' to the Chapel, the audience witnessed Father Bryce, played by Devon Sawa, exploding into bits after an exorcism session went wrong. During the end part of the exorcism, Chucky's soul entered Father Bryce's body, causing a massive and ghastly explosion.

Since the episode was launched, Devon Sawa's exorcism scene has created a lot of buzz among Chucky fans, and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the gruesome scene.

Without a doubt, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the finale episode to arrive, especially after watching season 2's episode 7. With Father Bryce gone, viewers have been curious to see what the upcoming finale episode of Chucky season 2 will bring.

The recently released episode of season 2 has sent the audience into a frenzy mode as they saw Father Bryce carrying out an exorcism session on Chucky. During this, the Good Guy Doll started floating into the air before falling down again, and after that, Chucky's soul possessed Sawa's.

With Chucky and Bryce's souls merging into one body, Sawa's Father Bryce exploded, rattling all the series' fans.

Take a closer look at some of the tweets posted by fans regarding the explosive episode here:

By the looks of the fans' tweets above, it is crystal clear that they believe that it is not the end for Devon Sawa.

Learn all about the finale episode of Chucky season 2

What are the release date and time of episode 8 (finale) of the series' season 2?

The highly anticipated episode 8 of season 2 of the popular horror series will be released on Wednesday, November 23, exclusively on Syfy. The upcoming episode will also air on the USA Network. The airtime of the episode is 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The brand new finale episode has been titled, Chucky Actually. Alex Delyle, Mallory Westfall, and Don Mancini have served as the writers of the episode, however, the name of the episode's director has not been revealed yet.

The official synopsis for the Season 2 finale episode reads:

"Back in Hackensack for the holidays, the 3 Amigos receive a special gift; Tiffany plots her escape."

The official trailer for the Season finale is given below:

By the looks of the official description and the trailer for the finale episode, it is pretty evident that the second season's finale is bound to take fans on a thrilling and heart-wrenching rollercoaster ride.

Who are on the cast list for the series' season 2?

Apart from Devon Sawa as Father Bryce, the cast list for Chucky Season 2 includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Brad Dourif as Chucky / Charles Lee Ray (voice), Carina London Battrick as Caroline Cross, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce and several others.

Don't forget to watch the finale episode of Chucky season 2, arriving on Wednesday, November 23, on Syfy and the USA Network.

