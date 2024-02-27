When does Hank die in Breaking Bad? Character's fate explained

Hank Schrader meets his demise in Breaking Bad in its fourteenth episode of season 5, titled "Ozymandias." Jack executes him following a gunfight with their gang. Hank Schrader is a pivotal character that Dean Norris plays in the American television series Breaking Bad.

Hank is a senior agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is Holly and Walter Jr.'s uncle as well as the brother-in-law of Walter White through Marie and her sister, Skyler. Many find Hank annoying because he is brash and boisterous. However, he is also incredibly skilled at what he does.

Hank's primary goal is to bring down the blue meth operation. He searches relentlessly for the true identity of Heisenberg, the notorious drug lord who is Walter White.

Breaking Bad: Events that lead to the killing of Hank Schrader

Hank eventually runs into Heisenberg at work, not realizing at first that the chef for methamphetamine is his brother-in-law. After Gus Fring's death in season 5, Hank is shocked to learn that he has been correct about the drug lord.

Following George Merkert's resignation, he is appointed Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the DEA Field Office in Albuquerque. Hank learns for the first time that his brother-in-law, who appears to be an ordinary high school chemistry teacher, is the feared Heisenberg in Breaking Bad season 5, episode 8, "Gliding Over All."

Hank and Marie receive a video from Walt and Skyler in episode 11, "Confessions." As they watch it, they learn that Walter has fairly credibly accused Hank of being the drug operation's mastermind.

In "Rabid Dog," the twelfth episode of Breaking Bad, Hank and his accomplice Steven Gomez persuade Jesse Pinkman to join forces to defeat Walt. Jesse instructs them to focus on Walt's finances when Hank's initial attempts to apprehend Walt fail. This plan works as Walt unintentionally takes them to the location of his buried money in the desert.

Breaking Bad’s "To'hajiilee," thirteenth episode, features Jesse tricking Walt into admitting to his numerous illegal acts. Walt contacts his nephew, Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons), and white supremacist gang leader Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) after realizing this.

Walt phones Jack and Todd again and urges them not to attend, but they still show up when he learns that Jesse, Hank, and Gomez are there.

A shooting breaks out between the two factions in episode 14, "Ozymandias," ending with Gomez dead and Hank wounded in the leg. When Hank notices Gomez's gun, he tries one final time to gain the upper hand. Jack steps on it, though, before he can grasp hold of it.

The neo-Nazis are ready to shoot Hank when they learn that he and Gomez are DEA agents. Walt pleads with them not to do it and even offers to pay them. When it fails, Jack kills Hank by shooting him in the head.

Another illustration of Walt's toxic influence on the lives of those around him is Hank's passing. Walt makes a last-ditch effort to save Hank's life in "Ozymandias," begging Jack and even promising him money. The neo-Nazi appears to be thinking about it, but as soon as the gunfight started, he decided to murder both DEA agents. In addition, he can now have Walt's money in any scenario.

Breaking Bad follows the story of Walter White, a chemistry teacher who decides to get into the meth business. It aired from 2008 to 2013 with a total of five seasons.

All five seasons of Breaking Bad are available for streaming on Netflix.