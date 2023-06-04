When did Jedediah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu get married? Relationship explored as the Counting On couple welcomes second child

Counting On star Jedediah Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu are officially parents of two. The couple announced the news on Instagram on Friday, June 2, with the caption:

"She’s here! And we’re so in love. Welcome to the world, sweet girl."

They shared some photos of their newborn daughter Nora Kate Duggar and their whole family sitting together. Jedediah Duggar and Katie, who got married on April 3, 2021, have an elder son, 13-months-old Truett.

He was also seen smiling in the pictures while wearing a black T-shirt which had “Bro” written on it.

Jedidiah is known for being one of the 19 siblings of the Duggar family, who are big followers of the IBLP cult, and were seen on TLC’s popular series 19 Kids and Counting.

Jedediah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu dated for 6 months before getting married

Counting On alums Jedediah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu met in April 2019 when the former was handing out flyers for an event, which Katey could not attend as she was working at a prison ministry full-time. They hit it off in their first meeting and met for breakfast every day, trying to keep it friendly.

At the time, Katey lived in Arizona and was visiting in Arkansas for a limited period of time. After the tour, Jedediah, the 10th child of the Duggar family, asked god for a “miracle” so that he could meet Katey again.

In May, Jim, Jedediah and Jeremiah headed to Arizona to pick up a truck and stayed at Katie’s house.

Jed stayed in contact with Nakatsu’s dad, who ultimately asked the couple to start dating. After officially starting their relationship, the pair facetimed every day and visited each other once every month.

Jedediah Duggar proposed to Katey just after just six months of dating on Valentine’s Day 2021 and they wed on April 3, 2021, ki*sing each other for the first time at the altar.

The nuptials were attended by family and close friends. Jed shared a very emotional Instagram post at the time with the caption:

"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey."

Jim and Michelle Duggar, the parents of Jedediah, made another post on the family’s official Instagram account wishing them the best for the future and saying that they were “delighted that you (Katey) have joined the family.”

The Duggar family is under a lot of heat currently

The Duggar family has always been caught in scandals due to their close association with the IBLP cult and the fact that Josh Duggar, the eldest kid of the family, confessed that he molested many girls as a teenager.

The family was once again caught under fire after Amazon released a docuseries on the same called Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

According to the shocking documentary, state trooper Joseph Hutchens knew about the crime but did nothing because he was friends with Jim Bob.

Josh’s sisters, who were also se*ually abused by him, were asked to give an interview with Megyn Kelly to downplay the situation so that the TLC show could continue despite the allegations.

Jedediah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu currently live in Springdale, Arkansas. It is unsure if the pair is still folowing the IBLP church.

