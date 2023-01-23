When did Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope get married? Couple welcomes third child together

On Friday, January 20, Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope shared the news of the birth of their first child. The couple revealing her name, shared that their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, was born on Monday, January 16.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope tied the knot on May 1, 2022, in California, and within a year, they welcomed their first child. Sharing more about their newborn daughter, the couple curated a beautiful message on Instagram, which stated:

"We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy, and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo"

Dylan Rose is Lawrence's third child, and he also has two daughters from his previous marriage.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope got married in a private ceremony in California

As mentioned earlier, Lawrence married Cope in May 2022 in a private ceremony in the presence of the couple's close friends and family members. The entire ceremony was planned by Heather Christian Folger of HCD Weddings and Events.

The wedding was held at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California, and was attended by Lawrence's daughters, Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, from his previous marriage to Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Before their wedding, the couple had been engaged for almost a year. The Blossom star confirmed the same in August 2021 through his Instagram post. The singer wrote:

"Well...guess the cats outta the bag 😂🤍! We appreciate all the amazing support and kind words everybody has sent our way. We are beyond excited to see what the future holds for us, and to know we will grow old and super wrinkly together is the ultimate blessing."

Reportedly, the pair met on the set of a Lifetime movie, which also starred Joey Lawrence's eldest daughter, Charleston, and was being directed by his brother Andrew.

Joey Lawrence has been married thrice and fathered three daughters

Lawrence's marriage to Samantha Cope is his third, as the Melissa & Joey star was previously married to Michelle Vella and Chandie Yawn-Nelson. He married Vella in 2002, and the pair parted ways in 2005. Following their divorce, the singer married Yawn-Nelson in July 2005.

The then-couple married at Disney World, where they met previously during their teenage years while on vacation. Lawrence and Yawn-Nelson share two daughters, Charleston and Liberty, together, as their marriage lasted for almost 15 years.

The couple divorced in 2020 after reportedly filing for bankruptcy in July 2017. After the divorce, Joey Lawrence met his current wife, Samantha Cope. Talking about their relationship before their marriage, Cope said during an interview:

"From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself. He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, 'I will be with you forever.'"

Lawrence also put forth his feelings in the same interview, as he said:

"When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick. I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That's super important. And I am so thankful."

Following their wedding, the couple shared about Cope's pregnancy in September 2022.

