Who are Joey Lawrence's ex-wives? All about his marriages and children as actor weds Samantha Cope

Joey Lawrence recently tied the knot with his fiancée, Samantha Cope, on May 1. The wedding ceremony was held at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California. Lawrence said in a recent interview:

“It just feels so right. Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it’s worth it.”

The wedding was attended by the pair’s close friends and family members, including the groom’s brothers, Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence, and Joey's daughters from his previous marriage, Charleston and Liberty. The ceremony was planned by Heather Christian Folger of HCD Weddings and Events.

The ceremony was followed by a farm-to-table dinner of filet, mahi-mahi, and roasted chicken.

Joey Lawrence’s relationship history

Joey Lawrence first married Michelle Vella in 2002, and the couple divorced in 2005. The actor then married his second wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson, in July 2005. Joey and Chandie met while on vacation at Disney World and were teenagers.

Joey Lawrence has previously married twice (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In 2017, Lawrence and Yawn-Nelson filed for bankruptcy. The case was reportedly settled the following year, and Lawrence filed for divorce in July 2020. The couple has two children, Liberty Grace Lawrence and Charleston “Charli” Lawrence.

The musician announced his engagement to Samantha Cope in August 2021. The duo met on the set of a Lifetime movie directed by Joey’s brother Andrew and co-starring his daughter Charleston. Before their marriage, the couple spoke about their relationship in an interview, and Cope said,

“From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself. He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, ‘I will be with you forever.’”

Meanwhile, Lawrence said,

“When you meet the right person, if you’re lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick. I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That’s super important. And I am so thankful.”

Joey Lawrence made his debut in the 1980s in the sitcoms Blossom and Melissa & Joey. He has appeared in movies like Summer Rental and Oliver & Company.

Edited by Suchitra