When did Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen start dating? Inside their relationship as couple tie the knot

Lawson Bates recently tied the knot with actress Tiffany Espensen. The wedding was attended by friends and family members on a yacht situated in the harbor. While speaking to a news outlet, Bates said,

“This day has superseded all expectations I have ever had. I could have never even dreamed of marrying someone so kind, sincere and passionate about life as Tiffany! She has the absolute most beautiful heart, and I’m so blessed that God chose to bring us together.”

Espensen stated that it feels like they have waited a long time for this day. She said that they feel blessed to be Mr. and Mrs.

Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen’s relationship timeline

Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen began dating in February 2021. Espensen shared a birthday tribute to Bates in July 2021 by posting a picture of them and writing,

“You are the happiest and funniest guy I’ve ever known! I’m continually amazed every day by how talented, patient, kind, generous and intelligent you are. I don’t deserve you, yet God brought you to me as the most wonderful blessing! I hope you know how much you are loved by me and everyone else who knows you. Thank you for making my world better.”

Tiffany appeared in a music video for Lawson’s song The Way I See You. Bates described Espensen as an amazing and kind-hearted person. Espensen admitted that she was scared when he asked her to join in the video, but that he made everything so much fun, and that it was simple for her to adore him because he is her boyfriend.

Lawson proposed to Tiffany during their trip to Italy in October 2021. Bates popped the question at Siena’s Tenuta Larnianone which features several farmhouses, three swimming pools, 47 acres of vineyards, and 22 acres of olive groves.

Further details on Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen’s wedding

Tiffany Espensen wore a gown designed by Renee Cunningham of Renee’s Bridal in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. It featured a French crepe fabric and a V-neckline and was highlighted by a line of cascading pearl buttons along its cathedral train. The detachable organza princess puff bow was dotted with pearls and draped across the back.

Espensen walked down the aisle with her mother Robin Espensen. Tiffany’s cousin Mia Martin, Lawson’s sister Ellie Bates, the bride’s friend Chelle Andreoli and the groom’s sister-in-law Esther Bates were the bridesmaids.

The bridal party walked down the aisle towards an altar that had a 9-foot wooden cross built by Lawson’s brothers, Warden and Jackson Bates. Lawson was waiting on the other side with his friends and brothers, and they were all seen in black suit pants and white dress shirts with the sleeves rolled up.

Bates’ nephews Bradley Bates and Carson Paine were the ring bearers and the groom’s nieces Kaci and Khloe Bates were the flower girls. The pair danced to the 60s classic Everlasting Love after the wedding.

Guests also enjoyed the wedding cake made by Lawson’s aunt Kay Hamilton. It was a three-tiered fondant cake with white orchid flowers.

