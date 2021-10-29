Who is Tiffany Espensen? All about Lawson Bates' girlfriend as singer announces engagement with 'Spider-Man' actress

Actor Lawson Bates recently confessed his love for girlfriend Tiffany Espensen during their trip to Italy. He told Espensen that they were going to Italy for a music video shoot of their duet, Crazy Love. However, it turned out to be a surprise proposal.

In an interview with People, Bates said they had enjoyed the vacation that started from Colosseum and ended in a horse and carriage ride through Florence with him proposing to Tiffany.

Bates proposed to Espensen at Tenuta Larnianone in Siena. It is an estate full of farmhouses in acres of vineyards and olive groves. Bates said that he chose to ask the question in a picturesque setting in the middle of a vineyard.

He added that the engagement happened during sunset with a few simple roses and a Tuscan backdrop.

Tiffany mentioned that she was suspicious about something big that could happen in the next few days. This happened when she noticed Lawson becoming secretive. She added that she was happy with the surprise.

Lawson Bates worked with Tennessee’s Lamon Jewelers to make the perfect ring for his love. The public can see more of the couple in the popular UPtv series, Bringing Up Bates, on the Up Faith & Family streaming platform.

A brief about Lawson Bates’ fiancée, Tiffany Espensen

Espensen is a famous actor who started her career as a child actress. She became famous for her role as Piper in Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures in Nickelodeon and Kirby Buckets in Disney XD.

Tiffany Espensen played the role of Cindy in MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, released in 2017. She reprised her role again in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Tiffany Espensen is a popular actress and has appeared in many films (Image via tiffypics/Instagram)

Born on February 10, 1999, she was adopted by Americans Robin and Dan Espensen. She enrolled in Liberty University and majored in Political Science and Religion.

Tiffany grabbed her first television role when she was eight years old and was seen on an episode of the ½ Hour News Hour. She also lent her voice to the animated film Phineas and Ferb, released in 2011.

Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen relationship timeline

Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen began dating in February 2021, although it is unknown how they met each other. The latter also shared a birthday tribute to Bates by sharing a picture of them.

Espensen was seen in a music video of Lawson Bates’ The Way I See You. The latter said it was a great moment for him to shoot a project with his girlfriend as the costar. He also called the 22-year-old an amazing and kind-hearted person.

