When was Matt Rife on MTV's The Challenge?

The Challenge, MTV's biggest physical and mentally stimulating reality television show, has given rise to many stars over the last couple of years. While some of these stars remain relevant in the realm of the unscripted television genre, others shine throughout the entertainment segment.

One such name to have appeared on the MTV show in 2017 is comedian Matt Rife. The 28-year-old has risen to great heights since his time on MTV and recently released a Netflix special that has received a lot of backlash for supposedly being "s*xist."

In light of the special, clips of his time on Wild N' Out have also resurfaced, where he made inappropriate remarks towards Zendaya.

Matt Rife competed in The Challenge Champs vs. Stars season

Matt Rife started his journey in the entertainment industry with MTV. At the time, the comedian was 21 years old and the first person to be cast on a BET series.

He was a part of the Stars line-up for the show, which also included Shawn Johnson, Ariane Cameron, RiFF RaFF, Romeo Miller, and Terrell "TO" Owens, Kim and Michelle, Justina, and Josh Murray.

While not many people recognized Rife in the beginning, he certainly made a mark by making an impression in the first episode itself.

Matt Rife found himself in the first elimination round in The Challenge Champs Vs. Stars and was confident that he could beat Cory Wharton and prove himself.

The challenge included two players standing on a fast-moving circular platform with the symbol of a fidget spinner on it. The spinner had holes in it which had buckets.

The players had to attempt to throw balls in the three buckets while staying on the platform and was to be played in two rounds. The person with the most points won.

Matt Rife fell immediately but with a fast recovery, scored the first point. Cory lost his balance and lost half his balls. This helped Matt take a significant lead with 4-1 in the first round.

In the second round, Cory was down by two points with only two remaining balls. The comedian ultimately won the first elimination round of The Challenge in 2017. However, that was the only elimination he won.

He was safe in the following episodes, which included Parkour the Course, Slam Ball, Push Ball, Humbo Foosball, and Flag Pole. However, he was unsafe in Sink or Swim and was eliminated from the show.

Matt Rife was on Wild N' Out

The comedian, actor, and television host was on the MTV improv show from season 7 to 9 before he took a break and returned in seasons 15 and 20. He was the youngest person on the show at the time, and the first Caucasian cast member of the show.

Recently, an old clip of The Challenge alum has resurfaced from Wild N' Wet which has further turned people against him.

In 2015, Zendaya and Matt were both on the show and on different teams. As part of the challenge, Matt Rife was supposed to tell jokes to make Zendaya spit water out of her mouth.

However, his racist joke was the most controversial part of the segment as he said "Look, you're mixed, I want to be Black, let's make a lifestyle movie."

When Zendaya didn't break, he held her face without her consent and told her to "spit that water out" so he could get her number. While Zendaya still didn't spit her water, she waved her finger as a "no" while her teammates gathered around her asking the comedian to keep his hands off her.

