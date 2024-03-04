When does Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 come out? Everything we know so far 

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 is in its production stage and is likely to be out for release in fall 2024. The expected time is the last quarter of the year, between October 2024 and December 2024. The possibility of a sixth season was announced a few years ago, along with the seventh season. However, there was a delay in the process for various reasons.

While the fifth season aired between October 24, 2022, and November 1, 2023, the franchise was busy with the Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir movie, which was released in July 2023.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 will be the upcoming installment of the popular French animated series that premiered in 2015. The show, which follows two Parisienne teenagers who transform into superheroes to protect their city, has Jeremy Zag as the developer and Thomas Astruc as the writer-creator. Zag routinely releases production and development news on his Instagram page.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 - Expected release window

The production for season 6 is moving rapidly (Image via Netflix)

While no fixed date has been assigned yet, ComicBook reports the tentative time for the release of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 to be the last quarter of 2024. After season five concluded in November 2023, production for the sixth season has been on a fast track.

While Zag shares info on his social media page, the movie and the fifth season have been taking up considerable space in the media. With both winding up, it would be time for the production team to exclusively work on the upcoming sixth season.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 has a synopsis and a sneak peek

Jeremy Zag released a sneak peek of the assets the production team is employing to keep the flow of the story. Considering it to be a peek into the sixth and seventh seasons, netizens could catch a glimpse of how the 3DCG might look in the upcoming installments.

The short teaser peek showed Marinette sporting a new look in pink shorts and a black and white top at the end of the first video. The second and third videos give an idea of the newly upgraded assets, including the look of the infrastructure and natural embellishments such as trees, leaves, shadows and more. The school building gets a new revolutionary look while Paris looks greener.

As per ComicBook, the upcoming Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 has come out with a synopsis. According to the synopsis, the future stories will take the two superheroes to confront a new enemy very close to them. Although close, the enemy is unknown and elusive, making them more dangerous.

The two teenagers have also come close romantically. However, Adrien and Marinette keep their secrets from each other, including their other superhero identities. As the two get ready for another year of school, filled with emotional upheavals, dark secrets, and murky revelations, Lady Bug and Cat Noir must face their adversary with all their strength.

As for newly inducted fans of the show, the 2015 French animation series has an official synopsis explaining the premise of the storyline.

“Marinette and Adrien live what appears to be a normal life: going to school and dealing with friends, family and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, using superpowers gained with the help of their magical pets!”

The synopsis further explains:

“Hawk Moth is using his evil energy to transform normal people into supervillains, so our two heroes need to use all their skills to defeat him! And if that wasn’t enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other... though neither knows the other’s secret identity! It will take a lot (friendship, teamwork and skill) to outwit Hawk Moth and keep Paris safe!”

Where will Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 air?

Season 6 is getting an improved look (Image via Instagram)

In France, the TFOU network airs the show. Internationally, Disney holds broadcasting rights to the show. As such, Disney Channel, Disney+, and Disney-owned services are responsible for airing the show in Europe, Asia, and American countries.

In other countries where Disney does not air the show, local cable networks will handle the release.

Keep an eye out for Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6's arrival in late 2024. Meanwhile, the Miraculous movie is available to stream on Netflix.