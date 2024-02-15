When is Moana 2 coming out in 2024? Release date and more

Moana 2, the sequel to the beloved 2016 animated musical film Moana, is set to hit cinemas on 27 November 2024. It promises an expansive new voyage with the titular teenage heroine Moana, the demigod Maui, and a fresh crew of unlikely seafarers.

The announcement comes as a delightful surprise, especially considering Moana 2 was initially developed as a TV series. However, its impressive footage convinced Disney that this adventurous tale deserved a theatrical release.

With the continued popularity of Moana, boasting over one billion streaming minutes on Disney+ in 2023 alone, the anticipation for this sequel is sky-high. Taking place in Polynesia, Moana is the story of the titular heroine as she sets out on a voyage across the ocean alongside the demigod Maui, intending to rescue her people.

From TV series to silver screens

Development on Moana 2 had an intriguing journey. Initially conceived as a television series for Disney+, the project took a cinematic turn in February 2024. According to The Guardian, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the news during an earnings call last week, saying,

“We were impressed by what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release,”

Announcing a major film so close to its cinematic release is uncommon, particularly given that a live-action remake of Moana is slated for 2025.

Like its animated predecessor, this upcoming live-action adaptation will feature Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reprising his role as the demigod Maui. However, the casting for the role of Moana in the live-action version has not been finalized.

What can fans expect?

Moana 2 promises an expansive new voyage with Moana and Maui, taking them into the far seas of Oceania and perilous, long-lost waters. The plot unfolds as Moana receives an unexpected call from her way-finding ancestors, setting the stage for an adventure unlike any she has faced before.

In the first film, Moana, a young Polynesian girl, is chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti, the goddess of nature, stolen by the demigod Maui. Despite her father's wishes, Moana embarks on a perilous journey to find Maui and save her island from a spreading blight. Along the way, she faces challenges and learns about her people's voyaging heritage.

With the help of Maui, Moana confronts obstacles, including a giant crab and the volcanic demon Te Kā. Through courage and determination, she returns the heart to Te Fiti, bringing peace to the ocean and her island.

The cast and crew of Moana 2

Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively, ensuring the continuity of the beloved characters. The first movie achieved tremendous success, amassing a global box office revenue of $643 million and receiving nominations for two Academy Awards.

Dave Derrick Jr., previously a storyboard artist for the original film, will take on the role of director for Moana 2, making him the first Samoan to direct a Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i, who served as composers and co-songwriters for the original film, are back to compose the score and write songs for the sequel. Joining them are Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who step in as additional songwriters, taking over from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton.

Moana 2 is set to premiere on 27 November 2024.

