When do new episodes of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 air on HBO? Release schedule explored

Fans of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones season 3 can expect the black comedy show to air on the channel on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The series explores the lives of the titular family of evangelists. It depicts the impact that they've had on society and also delves deep into the much darker and more disturbing aspects of their lives.

The show features noted actor John Goodman in the lead role as the patriarch of the titular family, along with many others playing important supporting/minor roles. The series is helmed by prominent actor/comedian Danny McBride.

The Righteous Gemstones on HBO: Release schedule explored

The first two episodes of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 are expected to premiere on HBO on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. Following the premiere, the show will adopt the standard weekly-release format, with a new episode being dropped every week. Check out the release schedule of the comedy series:

Episode 1 - For I Know the Plans I Have for You - June 18, 2023

Episode 2 - But Esau Ran to Meet Him - June 18, 2023

Episode 3 - For Their Na*edness Is Your Own Na*edness - June 25, 2023

Episode 4 - I Have Not Come to Bring Peace, But a Sword - July 2, 2023

Episode 5 - Title not yet announced - July 9, 2023

Episode 6 - Title not yet announced - July 16, 2023

Episode 7 - Title not yet announced - July 23, 2023

Episode 8 - Title not yet announced - July 30, 2023

Episode 9 - Title not yet announced - August 6, 2023

The directors and writers for season 3 include Danny McBride, John Carcieri, Kevin Barnett, Chris Pappas, Jeff Fradley, Scott MacArthur, Edi Patterson, and Jeff Fradley, among numerous others.

More about The Righteous Gemstones plot and cast

The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a highly affluent and mysterious family of televangelists. There is constant conflict and tension amongst the family members but they need to stick together to fight external forces threatening to destroy the business they've built over the years. Rotten Tomatoes describes the show as:

''Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the world-famous Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes. Patriarch Eli, the man most responsible for the tremendous success of the family's megachurch, is in mourning over the loss of his wife. Jesse, the eldest of the three grown Gemstone siblings, looks to lead in his father's footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry.''

The synopsis further states:

''Next in line comes middle sister Judy, who secretly lives with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound. Rounding out the dysfunctional trio is pseudo-hipster Kelvin, the youngest of the preachers and a thorn in Jesse's side. As the family battles numerous threats to their renowned religious empire, they continue to spread the good word... and make a solid buck doing so.''

Lead actor John Goodman has been superb throughout the first two seasons of The Righteous Gemstones and is expected to deliver another memorable performance as protagonist Eli in the upcoming season. He's wonderfully supported by actors like Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, and many others.

You can watch the third season of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

