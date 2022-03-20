When did Peyton Meyer and Taela get married? Relationship explored as couple welcomes first child together

Peyton Meyer and his wife Taela recently welcomed their first baby together, a son named Ziggy. The couple made the announcement on Instagram, sharing the same picture of themselves holding the baby while lying in bed together.

Meyer’s caption reads:

“2 years ago I sat on my kitchen table and begged for something to keep me moving forward. I asked whoever might be listening for a change in my life. I wanted what was next for me, I wanted my next adventure- my next challenge. I’m thankful for whoever heard me.”

He continued and said:

“You gifted me this. No matter how dark the world might get I will always know that the light is right round the corner. My beautiful boy Ziggy.”

Meanwhile, Taela wrote on her Instagram account:

“I can’t even put this love into words. I am so grateful. Ziggy Bo.”

Peyton Meyer and Taela’s relationship timeline

Peyton Meyer and Taela got married in 2021 (Image via peytonmeyer/Instagram)

Peyton and Taela’s relationship was first revealed on the latter’s TikTok account, where she did the #childhoodcrushchallenge and posted a video where she compared her current boyfriend to her childhood crush.

The Girl Meets World star then began sharing pictures with Taela on Instagram, stating how much he enjoyed having her in his life and how blessed he was by their relationship.

Taela is already the mother of four-year-old son, River. Details about River’s father remain unknown and the singer has also not mentioned anything about him on any of her social media accounts.

The Wayne actor disclosed in an Instagram post in October 2021 that he had married Taela. He added that he had never been a fan of the concept of marriage, saying that he had millions of reasons to never get married, but all he needed was one reason to conquer all the reasons, and that was Taela.

The pair also attracted some controversy after they were featured in a leaked s*x tape video posted by the TikTok Leak Room Twitter account, which was later suspended by Twitter. However, they never confirmed that it was them in the video.

Peyton Meyer spent ten years in Los Angeles and says its the place his acting career began. While speaking to Bare Magazine, he said that Nashville feels way more like a home to him and that he splits his time between both the cities.

The 23-year-old also said that although both cities had their pros and cons, Nashville remains his favorite.

