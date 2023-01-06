When did Princess Diana meet James Hewitt? Prince Harry's paternity claim surfaces amid King Charles' revelations

Prince Harry made some bombshell revelations in his upcoming memoir, Spare, which will hit the stands on January 10.

According to Page Six, the 38-year-old personality revealed in his book that his father, King Charles, used to make "sadistic" remarks on who his "real father" was, referencing Princess Diana's affair with Major James Hewitt.

The excerpt, reviewed by the publication, read:

“Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?"

Prince Harry then continued:

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

Harry also stated that the tabloids loved the idea that King Charles was not his father and his "life was laughable." He also claimed that Princess Diana did not meet Hewitt "until long after" he was born.

Brief background about Major James Hewitt, who has been linked to Prince Harry

According to People Magazine, Major James Hewitt is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst who served as a cavalry officer in the British Army. He followed in the footsteps of his father, John Alfred Hewitt, and grandfather, Alfred James Hewitt, both of whom served in the British Navy.

In the book, Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, Princess Diana's bodyguard Ken Wharfe revealed that she and Hewitt first met at a party and formed an instant connection.

"She said that their first conversation was completely natural, and it was this that first attracted her to him. They got along famously from the start ... Hewitt told her he was a riding instructor; when she in turn spoke of her long-held fear of riding, he offered to help her overcome it."

Their affair began not long after Diana took up his offer, and the duo were in a relationship for five years. However, their relationship ended after he was deployed to the Middle East, though Diana continued sending him letters.

King Charles "demanded" Prince Harry to take a paternity test

After Prince Harry's claims about King Charles making "sadistic" jokes about his "real father" went viral, sources told Radar that the new king allegedly demanded a paternity test from the former.

The publication reports that the alleged incident happened following Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, when Harry and Meghan were visiting the royals for the 10-day funeral.

A palace insider revealed that King Charles "summoned Harry and brought up the idea of doing the best" and that he "needs to get to the bottom of it once and for all."

The insider explained the reason behind the move, stating:

"Basically, it means that one has to be of royal blood to inherit anything from the Queen, including royal jewels, properties, and all other assets. The royal family has to be 100 percent certain that he's a blood relative."

Rumors about Prince Harry's lineage have been swirling in the media for a long time due to his red hair and personality resembling Major James Hewitt.

