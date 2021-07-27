When does Season 3 of All American come out on Netflix? Release date, time, and all you need to know

After the premiere of The Walking Dead Season 10, docuseries Heist, and a new season of The Movies That Made Us, Netflix is ready to bring the third season of All American to its subscribers.

The CW's popular sports drama has got a huge fanbase, and they will be happy to know that the show has been renewed for a fourth season. It will be followed by a spinoff series titled All American: Homecoming and is scheduled for a midseason premiere date.

Release date, time, and everything to know about All American Season 3

All American Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, July 27th, on Netflix. The show is based out of California. It will be available for streaming at midnight Pacific Standard Time (3:00 AM Eastern Standard Time).

The third episode will include a backdoor pilot for the spinoff series All American: Homecoming.

Apart from this, the fourth season is scheduled to premiere on October 25th. All American Season 3 will have 19 episodes, and they will be released together, meaning subscribers can binge-watch the season in one go.

All American is about the journey of a rising tennis star Simone and an elite baseball player, Damon, from Chicago and their experiences at Historically Black colleges and universities.

The show's third season will continue from the end of Season 2, where Spencer's shoulder injury reappeared. He and Olivia were aware of the incident, and the new season will reveal if they can admit that Spencer cannot play or if they will cover it up.

The series will continue from Spencer's decision to leave Beverly Hills High and return to playing football for South Crenshaw High.

The main cast of the series is back for the third season. This includes Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Bre-Z as Tamia "Coop" Cooper, Greta Oniegou as Layla Keating, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, and Monet Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker.

Edited by Ravi Iyer