When did Steve Burton return to General Hospital? Actor’s return date, character, net worth, and more explored

Fans of the long-running soap opera General Hospital witnessed the eagerly anticipated return of Steve Burton to the show, reprising his iconic role as Jason Morgan. Burton's comeback on March 4, 2024, brought about significant changes to the character's storyline, captivating viewers with unexpected twists and turns.

Steve Burton has been portraying the fictional character Jason Morgan on the long-running soap opera General Hospital since 1991. After leaving the role in 2012, Burton returned to play Jason once again from 2017 to 2021.

His most recent return to the show occurred in 2024, marking his third stint portraying the iconic character. However, the storyline for his comeback underwent substantial revisions due to behind-the-scenes developments, particularly a change in the head writer.

How did Steve Burton's character return to General Hospital?

Steve Burton's return to General Hospital as Jason Morgan was marked by a dramatic and bloody reintroduction in the episode that aired on March 4, 2024. According to Soap Opera Digest, originally planned plotlines were scrapped following Elizabeth Korte's promotion to co-head writer alongside newcomer Patrick Mulcahey.

Jason made a quick reappearance in his comeback episode, going after Sonny and Selina with an unknown person. However, John, Anna, Dante, and Chase's unannounced presence threw off their plan.

Gunfire broke out during the subsequent confusion, but luckily, no one was hurt. This change in the course of events prompted conjecture about Jason's motivations: was his involvement intentional or accidental? After Dante pursued the gunman, he discovered that it was Jason, whom his partner had referred to as ‘Jacobs.'

The second attacker ordered Jason to leave after taking a close-range shot at Dante before anything further could happen. Then, in an unexpected turn of events, Jason killed his partner with a single shot, saving lives.

Jason Morgan's history

Jason Morgan, a pivotal character on General Hospital, has been portrayed by Steve Burton since 1991. Thom Racina and Leah Laiman introduced the character of Jason, who was born offscreen in September 1981 and was initially portrayed by a child actor in November 1981.

According to the portrayal, Jason is the son of Susan Moore (Gail Ramsey) and Dr. Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon). In the end, Dr. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson), Alan's wife, adopted him.

Steve Burton received two Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Younger Lead Actor in 1997 and 1998 for his depiction of Jason Morgan, which was praised by critics.

In 1998, he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He was also nominated in 1997 for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series. In addition, Burton won two Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Actor in 2005 and Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2003 for his outstanding performance.

Steve Burton has a net worth of 3 million dollars

An outstanding career in the entertainment world has been achieved by Steve Burton, the gifted actor who plays Jason Morgan. Burton has left his mark on renowned soap operas, including Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, in addition to General Hospital.

He has a net worth of 3 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with his work on television, Burton is known for giving voice acting to well-known video game characters, such as Cloud Strife from the Final Fantasy VII series.

Viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC.