When is the Super Bowl 2023? Ticket prices and all you need to know

Super Bowl LVII, the upcoming annual final playoff game of the NFL, has been scheduled for February 12, 2023. The game will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. On Sunday, September 25, the NFL confirmed that Rihanna will headline the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In a statement, rapper Jay-Z, who is the head of Roc Nation, Rihanna's management company, said:

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The official ticket packages for the game are available from onlocation.com and through other third-party websites like Vivid Seats.

Super Bowl 2023 date and ticket packages

xy @bobeepo_ just found out super bowl tickets are $5k+ WHO IS PAYING THESE PRICES??? just found out super bowl tickets are $5k+ WHO IS PAYING THESE PRICES???

All Seats Packages: This is the first ticket package for the Super Bowl and it begins at $4887 per person. By purchasing this ticket package, fans will be able to gain access to the official tickets, exact seat locations, the closest pregame parties, bucket list experiences, and NFL Legend experiences.

Touchdown Club Package: This package is priced at $4887 and gives access to upper level seating, open-air pregame hospitality, open bar and elevated tailgate fare, musical entertainment and games, photo ops and more.

Champions Club Package: This package is priced at $7225. It gives access to open-air pregame hospitality, premium open bar and cuisine, headline musical entertainment, and NFL Legend appearances.

AtsweiTheHairdresser @annnettte_ went to google super bowl ticket prices and i am seeing 6,600 USD omg lmfaoooo byeeee went to google super bowl ticket prices and i am seeing 6,600 USD omg lmfaoooo byeeee

Three other ticket packages are available for the 2023 Super Bowl. Those interested can call 877-373-5062 to check the pricing. These packages are termed as follows:

Club57 Package: This package offers premium-level comfort and exclusivity. By purchasing this ticket package, one will be able to enjoy benefits such as excellent seating, open-air pregame hospitality, premium open bar, chef-curated cuisine, headline musical entertainment, and NFL Legend appearances and photo-ops.

On The Fifty Package: This package offers premier seating, ultra-premium hospitality, top-shelf open bar and cuisine, headline musical entertainment, and NFL Legend Meet and Greets.

Make Your Experience Elite Package: This package offers ultra-premium seating, reserved pre-game seating, Lombardi Trophy Photo-op, NFL Legend Meet and greets, and reserved stadium parking.

Meanwhile, third-party websites like Vivid Seats are also selling the NFL final game's 2023 tickets. The tickets on this site begin at $4685 and go up to $40315. The State Farm Arena has a capacity of over 63,000 people.

Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show

Diamonds singer Rihanna has been announced as the headliner for the 2023 Halftime show. The artist posted a picture of an NFL football on September 25, confirming that she would perform at the final playoff game. This is the first time since 2018 that Rihanna will take the stage and give a public performance.

The singer declined to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. In 2019, the NFL partnered with Roc Nation, which manages Rihanna. The headliners of the show in 2022 were Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far