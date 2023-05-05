When will Ben Affleck's Hypnotic release? Plot, cast, and more details

Hypnotic, which has been in development for over two decades, promises to be a cinematic treat. The highly anticipated mystery thriller starring Ben Affleck is finally set to hit the big screen on May 12, 2023. The movie has been generating a lot of buzz due to its intriguing plot, talented cast, and mind-bending twists. Viewers can expect to be transported to a world of hypnotism, where they will be kept on the edge of their seats, questioning reality.

As the film will bring viewers deep into a shadowy world, the driving force behind Detective Daniel Rourke's investigation is his unyielding determination to reunite with his lost daughter. This personal connection adds an emotional layer to the film, making it more than just a thrilling ride through reality-bending twists.

Plunging into the enigmatic trailer of the world of Hypnotic

The engaging trailer offers a glimpse into the enigmatic world of Hypnotic, hinting at the complex dynamics and thrilling action that awaits viewers in the movie. As anticipation builds, fans can't wait to experience the full extent of the mystery and intrigue that the movie promises to deliver. During an interview, Rodriguez stated:

"I’ve been working on this film for many years now, and to see the reaction from my home town audience at SXSW was humbling and validating."

He further added:

"I look forward to now sharing it with all movie lovers who want to experience a crazy fun ride full of unexpected twists and turns."

In the film, Ben Affleck plays the role of Detective Daniel Rourke, who is desperately searching for his missing daughter. Along the way, he encounters the mysterious world of hypnotics, people who can control others' minds and distort reality with just a glance.

Affleck's character, aided by a psychic played by Alice Braga, faces a lethal antagonist portrayed by William Fichtner. The trailer highlights the suspenseful tension that will captivate audiences.

Director Robert Rodriguez, known for his work on El Mariachi and Sin City, teamed up with writer Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) to create Hypnotic. The movie has been described by Borenstein as a Hitchcock thriller on steroids.

Exploring the Hypnotic universe: A remarkable cast brings the mystery to life

Zineb.jlover_4_ever 💚🇲🇦(JB❤️) @z_jlover4ever

Out on May 12th on theaters Hypnotic Movie PosterOut on May 12th on theaters Hypnotic Movie Poster 🎬❤️Out on May 12th on theaters https://t.co/jpERkD5Vc1

The talented cast brings each character to life with their remarkable performances. Alongside Ben Affleck as Detective Daniel Rourke, the gifted psychic assisting him in his search is portrayed by Alice Braga. Known for her roles in I Am Legend and City of God, Braga adds an air of mystique and intrigue to the story.

Meanwhile, William Fichtner, famous for his roles in Armageddon and Black Hawk Down, plays the lethal antagonist who poses a constant threat. As the story unfolds, Fichtner's chilling performance is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Elvis&Cinema🎬 @elvisvstheworld

The film releases on May 12th.



#hypnotic

#BenAffleck Hypnotic starring Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, J. D. Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey, Jackie Earle Haley and William FichtnerThe film releases on May 12th. Hypnotic starring Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, J. D. Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey, Jackie Earle Haley and William Fichtner The film releases on May 12th.#hypnotic #BenAffleck https://t.co/dJBZ2zdvog

In addition to the leading trio, the movie boasts a strong supporting cast, including actors such as Donnie Yen, Gemma Chan, and John Leguizamo. Each of these accomplished actors brings depth and nuance to their respective roles, creating a well-rounded and immersive experience for the audience.

Poll : 0 votes