When will Chicago Med return? Promo for Season 7, Episode 20 released ahead of hiatus

One Chicago fans will be sad to learn that the three fan-favorite shows, including Chicago Med, are going on another long break ahead of the season's end.

The finale for Chicago Med is set to air on May 25, 2022. The show has decided to take a long hiatus before the last three episodes of the season air. After last week's intense drama, the show will return on May 11, 2022, with an all-new episode.

The upcoming episode is titled End Of The Day, Anything Can Happen, and a promo for the same was released alongside Episode 19 that aired last week.

The other two shows in the series, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, will also return from the break on May 11, 2022.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 20 promo: A child in need?

While there's no official synopsis for the upcoming episode of NBC's acclaimed medical drama this time, the short promo that aired at the end of the previous week's episode gave us a hint of what to expect.

The promo depicts a desperate grandmother arriving at the hospital with her sick grandson asking for help. We also see Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) discussing the steps to take for the child's treatment, which may involve a liver transplant. The episode will definitely feature multiple patients and medical cases, but the channel has not released any more details as of yet.

More information, including the official synopsis, will be released soon. The next episode might begin a central crisis that will lead to the finale.

Why is Chicago Med on a break?

The medical drama, and the other two One Chicago shows, are on a hiatus to accommodate their schedule. With the finale set for May 25, 2022, there are not enough episodes left to fill each week till the end of May.

There will be a total of 22 episodes in Season 7 of Chicago Med, which means that there are only three episodes to go. The three episodes will air weekly, starting from May 11, 2022. This will also help the show build momentum for the finale.

When will the upcoming episode air?

Wolf Entertainment @WolfEnt To bring it to life, we filmed it with stunt actors, Eddie Fernandez Jr for Luis and Rick Lefevour Jr, our Yes, we really set a man on fire for this #ChicagoMed scene!To bring it to life, we filmed it with stunt actors, Eddie Fernandez Jr for Luis and Rick Lefevour Jr, our #OneChicago stunt coordinator, who played Crockett! Yes, we really set a man on fire for this #ChicagoMed scene! 🔥 To bring it to life, we filmed it with stunt actors, Eddie Fernandez Jr for Luis and Rick Lefevour Jr, our #OneChicago stunt coordinator, who played Crockett! https://t.co/7x4MQrsVzF

The upcoming episode of the show will air on May 11, 2022, on the NBC channel at 8.00 PM ET. Until the new episodes of the One Chicago shows are back, you can watch all the previous episodes on Peacock.

