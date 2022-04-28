When will Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 20 air? Release date, plot, and more

After an excellent run since the previous hiatus, Chicago PD has gone on another long break ahead of the rapidly approaching finale. NBC's acclaimed crime drama will not air a new episode in the coming three weeks, with the air date for the latest episode set to be May 11, 2022.

The hiatus comes to fill in the gap between the previous episode and the finale. The finale is set for May 24, 2022, with only two episodes to go before it. The show's upcoming episode is titled Memories, and it will dive into some intense corners of the One Chicago universe.

The two other One Chicago shows, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire will also be back from the hiatus along with Chicago PD on May 11, 2022.

Chicago PD Season 9, episode 20 promo: A look back at Makayla's case?

The short promo for the show was released along with the previous episode on April 20, 2022. The packed promo depicts many things happening, including a chase sequence and a probable shootout, among many other things.

The promo shows all the major characters, including Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), among others. This indicates that this will involve all the officers and will not be an ordinary case.

The official synopsis for the episode sheds more light on the subject matter of the upcoming episode. It reads:

"Voight and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime. With its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla’s mental healing."

This has not been the easiest season of the show with all that has been happening around the squad, especially the developments with Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams). The young girl was in the middle of a raging war, and it was not easy for her. This episode will deal with some of the repercussions that Makayla faced due to the events from the past.

When will the upcoming episode of Chicago PD air?

The crime drama show's upcoming episode will air on the NBC channel on May 11, 2022. Until Chicago PD returns with a new episode, you can catch up on all the show's previous episodes on Peacock.

