When will ‘Great Chocolate Showdown’ premiere on The CW? Release date, judges, and more

The wait is finally over! Great Chocolate Showdown, telecasted initially in Canada, is set to debut on screens in the US on January 29. The renowned dessert competition will premiere every Saturday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on The CW Network.

The new season of the show will have a remarkable set of judges. The panel includes cookbook author Anna Olson, pastry chef and chocolatier Steve Hodge, and British cake designer Cynthia Stroud, who has won several awards. They have been favorites for viewers.

What do we know about Great Chocolate Showdown?

The show will arrive with eight episodes. Ten home-baker contestants will relentlessly go head-to-head every week to create mind-boggling deserts. Participants will be placed on a test to make the best dessert creation.

Every week, they have to prove their caliber by completing the challenges thrown at them by the judging trio.

The challenge will bounce from inducing chocolate-making imagination along with a perfect mirror finish. Contestants will have to put the best of their abilities in recreating some existing and traditional desserts.

And who knows, they might also be asked to club chocolate with spice? Every dish they create must impress the judges.

Ultimately, some will have to leave the race, but the one who manages to create the best till the end will take away a grand prize of $50,000.

More about the Great Chocolate Showdown

The show in its original hometown runs on Food Network Canada. It is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency along with Corus Studios. Moreover, with it preparing to come to US television, it has also been confirmed that it will soon appear in the UK.

The show aims to find the master of dessert making. The format is such that it keeps contestants on their toes and always has the viewers guessing what could happen next?

