In an all-new documentary titled Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso, Netflix will now re-examine the case against the notorious coffee murderer. The documentary is scheduled to drop on the streaming service this Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time).

According to reports, Jessica Wongso poisoned her friend Mirna Salihin's iced coffee with cyanide at a cafe in Jakarta, which caused Salihin's tragic death in January 2016. Wongso was then charged with murder. Eventually, following a spectacular trial, she was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Wongso's case was widely covered on both local and international media channels and, to date, remains one of the most talked-about cases in Indonesia. Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso aims to further elaborate on the murder case and the dramatic trial.

The official synopsis, as per IMDb, says,

"This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin."

All about the "coffee murder" case against Jessica Wongso ahead of the Netflix documentary premiere

Netflix's upcoming true-crime documentary Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso revisits 27-year-old Mirna Salihin's coffee murder case. She reportedly died after having Vietnamese iced coffee she ordered at the Olivier Cafe an Grand located in the Indonesia shopping mall in Jakarta on January 6, 2016.

According to Cosmopolitan, Salihin was rushed to a hospital in the Indonesian capital, where she later died of cyanide poisoning. Police believed her best friend, Jessica Wongso, with whom she was meeting at the cafe, had spiked her iced coffee.

The outlet further delved into the duo's friendship prior to the deadly incident. They studied together at the Billy Blue College of Design in Sydney for multiple years and remained close throughout. Afterwards, Wongso stayed back in Australia for seven years, while Salihin returned to Indonesia.

Several sources have also reported that Wongso had been mentally troubled for quite some time. She had previously attempted to commit suicide four times, and all these unsuccessful attempts resulted in hospitalization. She had once been in a road accident while driving under the influence of alcohol, threatened her colleagues, and even had an Apprehended Violence Order taken out against her by a former partner.

Jessica Wongso was charged with premeditated murder in connection with Mirna Salihin's murder case in late January 2016 and stood trial in June of that year. Wongso's nearly five-month-long trial and the case against her were highly publicized, both locally and internationally, due to the nature of the slaying.

During the spectacular trial, suggesting a murder motive, prosecutors alleged that Wongso was angry at Salihin for suggesting that she "break up with her boyfriend who was often rough and a drug user," as per Cosmopolitan. They further claimed that the defendant was jealous of the victim's happy marriage and upset that she wasn't invited to her best friend's wedding the year before.

According to the outlet, the prosecution further alleged Wongso had arrived at the cafe before the others that day and even ordered the drinks before Salihin and the others arrived. They suspect that it was then that she laced the victim's iced coffee with cyanide and blocked the view of the CCTV cameras using shopping bags.

In October of that year, Wongso was found guilty of Salihin's murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The 28-year-old was eligible for the death penalty, which is the punishment for a premeditated charge in the country, but was expempted from the penalty due to her permanent Australian residency.

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso airs on Netflix this Thursday, September 28, 2023.