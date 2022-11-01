When will the last episode of The CW's Stargirl air and what did comic book creator Geoff Johns say about the series cancellation?

There seems to be no shortage of bad news for the CW fans as another popular show, Stargirl, has been confirmed to join the list of discontinued CW shows. The DC show, which is currently in its third season, will wrap up shortly, as confirmed by program creator Geoff Johns. The finale is scheduled for December 7, 2022.

According to reports, Stargirl's creative team has been given an early heads-up about the show's ultimate fate beyond the third season. They are reportedly writing the series in a way that would conclude Courtney Whitmore's (played by Brec Bassinger) story.

The character is based on Geoff Johns' own sister, who was killed in a plane crash in 1996. The series has received great critical acclaim across the world but has not survived the CW slashing spree. The spree saw other shows like Batwoman and Naomi not being renewed either.

Though Stargirl will conclude satisfyingly, it will be sad for the fans who were enjoying a good season of the CW show.

Geoff Johns hints at the "best season of Stargirl yet"

Though there are plenty of reasons to be sad about the cancelation, there are a few positives about it as well. For one, the superhero show will not suffer the fate of abruptly canceled shows, as revealed by the program's creator in an interview. The team had already planned for this event and worked to create a fitting finale for the final season.

Johns also hinted that they made the best out of the limited time they had and delivered the best season of the show yet. He said that the show always held a special place in his heart for a number of reasons. The creator added that they were aware that the current season would be the last season especially with "all the brewing changes at the network."

He said that since they knew it was possibly the last season, they wrote and delivered what he thinks is the "best season of Stargirl yet."

He continued to thank his entire team as he called them "extraordinary." He even said that he was grateful to WBTV and The CW for letting them tell the story and honor his sister. Johns continued:

"I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

All in all, the emotional farewell to Stargirl should be worth it.

The cancelation comes for the same reason as all the other shows that were taken off the air this year. Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., has acquired a 75% stake in the CW, and now plans to revamp the entire network. The current co-owners, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, will maintain their share.

The network is expected to continue making new programs from both inside and outside resources. The CW's current CEO, Mark Pedowitz, will remain in his position after the deal.

Stargirl airs every Wednesday at 8 pm EST.

