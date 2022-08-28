What time will DC's Stargirl Season 3 episode 1 air on The CW? Release date, plot and more explored

The third season of DC's Stargirl is set to return to The CW this week. With a number of pivotal events unfolding last season, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming installment, titled Frenemies. The first episode of DC's Stargirl season 3 is expected to air on The CW on August 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The first two seasons of the show received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its writing, entertainment value, and performances by the cast.

Stargirl season 3 episode 1 on The CW: Plot, what to expect, and more details

The first episode is titled Chapter 1: The Murder, and is expected to be around 42-53 minutes long. It is helmed by Andi Armaganian and written by Geoff Johns. The third season has a total of 13 episodes.

Viewers can look forward to Starman's return from the dead in the upcoming episode. Just when everything finally seems to be going peacefully in Blue Valley, The Gambler's arrival complicates things. The official synopsis of the episode, as per The CW, states:

''With Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted.''

In the previous season's finale, the JSA team successfully managed to tackle the Eclipso crisis. With several pivotal characters opting to stay back in Blue Valley, it'll be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the upcoming installment. Fans can look forward to an action-filled season that'll live up to the hype.

A quick look at Stargirl plot and cast

Stargirl tells the fascinating story of a girl named Courtney Whitmore, who turns into an inspirational supheroine after she discovers the immensely powerful Cosmic Staff. A brief description of the series reads:

''High school student Courtney Whitmore inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.''

The show received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers, thanks to its entertaining plot, strong characterizations, and performances by the actors. The series features Brec Bassinger in the titular role. Bassinger's performance is central to the narrative, and she's impressed critics and audiences with her nuanced portrayal of the lead character.

Bassinger is best known for her performances in The Haunted Hathaways, Bella and the Bulldogs, and Chicken Girls, to name a few. Apart from her, the series also features many others in supporting roles, like:

Joel McHale as Starman

Neil Hopkins as Sportsmaster

Eric Goins as The Gambler

Yvette Monreal as Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Doctor Mid-Nite II

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman II

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore

Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan

The show is helmed by Geoff Johns, who's best known for his work on Wonder Woman 1984.

Don't miss DC's Stargirl on The CW on August 31, 2022.

Edited by Somava