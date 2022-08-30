DC's Stargirl Season 3 cast list: Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson and others to star in The CW series

The third season of DC's Stargirl will premiere on Wednesday, August 31, at 8 pm. ET, on CW. The series follows high school student Courtney Whitmore, who discovers the cosmic staff.

Stargirl is created by Geoff Johns and is based on DC Comics superhero Courtney Whitmore. Thus, the first season premiered in 2020, and the second in 2021. Like its predecessor seasons, the third season will also have 13 episodes.

The titles of just the first two episodes have been released. While episode one is titled Chapter 1: The Murder, episode two is called Chapter 2: The Suspects.

Read on to find out more about who's who in Stargirl.

Stargirl season 3 boasts some talented actors

Brec Bassinger

Bassinger is the protagonist in the Stargirl series and plays Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl. The 23-year-old American actor first catapulted to attention with her role as Emma in the sitcom The Haunted Hathaways. She also starred in Bella and the Bulldogs and the film 47 Metres Down Uncaged before bagging the lead role in the DC series in 2018. As Stargirl, Bassinger's character is also the leader of the second incarnation of the Justice Society of America (JSA).

Amy Smart

Smart plays Courtney's mother, Barbara Whitmore. After her marriage to Pat, she initially served as a surrogate mother to her stepson Mike (essayed by Trae Romano) and to Courtney's JSA teammates after discovering Pat and Courtney's secrets. Smart gained widespread recognition after appearing in the teen drama Varsity Blues (1999). She has also appeared in films like Road Trip, The Single Moms Club, and Just Friends.

Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson in the show (Image via IMDb)

Wilson has a recurring role as Courtney's stepfather Pat Dugan and a reluctant superhero STRIPE. Wilson is renowned for his roles in films like Idiocracy, The Royal Tenenbaums, Blue Streak, Old School, and Legally Blonde. Some of his popular television credits include The X-Files, Roadies, Saturday Night Live, and Enlightened, to name a few.

Yvette Monreal

Yvette Monreal portrays the role of the boxer Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat II. Initially a popular girl at school, a scandal renders Yolanda an outcast, and she becomes friends with Courtney and a member of the new JSA as Wildcat II. Some of her notable credits include Rambo: Last Blood, Senna Galan in Matador, and Reagan in MTV's Faking It.

Anjelika Washington

Washington's Beth Chapel is a nerd who became friends with Courtney and is also a member of the JSA as Doctor Mid-Nite II. Washington's notable credits include the Netflix film Tall Girl and its sequel, Tall Girl 2.

Cameron Gellman

Gellman's Rick Tyler is the new Hourman of JSA, whose parents were killed in a staged car accident when he was seven. Gellman has played recurring characters in television series like Heather and Relationship Status. He has also appeared in the show The Good Doctor.

Meg DeLacy

DeLacy essays the role of Cindy Burman, aka Shiv, in Stargirl. She is the daughter of the Dragon King and the most popular girl at school. But in her determination to follow in her father's footsteps, Cindy acquired a powerful suit of armor and staff. DeLacy's notable roles include Chicago P.D., The Fosters, See Dad Run, and Zac and Mia.

Hunter Sansone

Sansone plays the role of Cameron Mahkent in Stargirl. The son of Jordon Mahkent, Sansone was born with cryokinetic powers like his father. Courtney and Cameron share a connection that could go to the next level, according to the trailer of season 3.

Some other characters to look out for in the upcoming season are:

Ysa Panarejo as Jennie-Lynn Hayden

Stella Smith as Artemis Crock

Jonathan Cake as Richard Swift/The Shade

Akoya Brunson as Jakeem Williams

Tim Gabriel as Todd Rice/Obsidian

Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress

Neil Hopkins as Lawrence Crock/Sportsmaster

The third season of Stargirl will stream on CW from August 31, 2022.

