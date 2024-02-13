When will Paris Fashion Week FW2024 Womenswear shows begin? Schedules, designers, and more details explored

The romantic city of Paris is set for yet another week filled with dazzling outfits as the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 draws near. Never-before-seen creations, celebrities, and influencers will be decked out in the season's finest.

With the New York Fashion Week drawing to a close on February 14, 2024, eyes have turned to another of the most illustrious fashion weeks in the world. This time, the Paris Fashion Week 2024 has an impressive lineup featuring 109 fashion brands, 71 shows, and 38 presentations.

The Paris Fashion Week womenswear Fall/Winter is scheduled to run from February 26 to March 5, 2024. Highlights of the upcoming show include the IFM Master of Arts show to officially open the Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton is also back to reclaim its position as the closing show of the week on March 5. The most anticipated debut of the season, Sean McGirr, will present his collection for Alexander Mcqueen on March 2 at 8 pm.

What to expect at the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024

Here are some of the notable upcoming shows and their dates:

February 26, 2024

4.30 pm: Marie Adam-Leenaerdt follows after the IFM Master of Arts for her runway show.

6.30 pm: Vaquera hits the runway with her womenswear collection.

8 pm: CFCL closes the runway shows for the day.

February 27, 2024

10 am: Victoria/Thomas kick off the runway shows for the day.

10.30 am: Peter Do's highly anticipated show hits the runway

2.30 pm: Christian Dior's womenswear show begins.

8 pm: Saint Laurent closes the shows for the day.

February 28, 2024

10.30 am: Courreges kicks off runway shows for the day.

1.30 pm: Undercover begins its womenswear runway show.

5 pm: Casablanca hits the runway.

6.30 pm: Acne Studios' models strut the runway in their womenswear collection.

8 pm: Balmain rounds up the shows for the day.

February 29, 2024

9.30 am: Rick Owens sets the pace for the day's runway shows

11.30 am: Off-white follows after with its presentations.

3 pm: Givenchy hits the runway for their show.

7 pm: Schiaparelli showcases their designs.

8 pm: Isabel Marant closes the day's show.

March 1, 2024

11:30 am: Loewe's models hit the runway.

7 pm: Yohji Yamamoto's show begins

8 pm: Victoria Beckham ends the day's shows.

March 2, 2024

1 pm: Vivienne Westwood showcases her womenswear collection.

2.30 pm: Hermes hits the runway for a showcase

8 pm: Alexander McQueen closes the day's shows.

March 3, 2024

11:30 am: Balenciaga makes a highly anticipated appearance.

2 pm: Duran Lantink follows after with their showcase.

3 pm: Valentino showcases their designs.

8:30 pm: Mugler closes the day with their show.

March 4, 2024

10 am: Stella McCartney begins the day's runway shows.

12 pm: Zimmermann showcases their designs.

1 pm: Marine Serre follows after with their designs.

4 pm: Sacai runway show begins.

8 pm: Coperni ends the day's shows.

March 5, 2024

10:30 am: Chanel makes an anticipated appearance.

2 pm: Miu Miu hits the runway.

4 pm: Lacoste showcases their designs on the runway.

7 pm: Louis Vuitton ends the Paris Fashion Week womenswear Fall/Winter with its show.

The upcoming Paris Fashion Week promises scintillating designs from young designers and established ones. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates on the big Week.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE